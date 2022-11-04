Augusta, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Augusta.
The Glenn Hills High School football team will have a game with Lucy C Laney High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Glenn Hills High School
Lucy C Laney High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Football
The Warren County High School football team will have a game with Aquinas High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Warren County High School
Aquinas High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football
