Aiken, SC

Aiken, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 6 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Aiken.

The Greenwood High School football team will have a game with South Aiken High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

Greenwood High School
South Aiken High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
2022 SCHSL Football Playoffs

The Mid-Carolina High School football team will have a game with Silver Bluff High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

Mid-Carolina High School
Silver Bluff High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
2022 SCHSL Football Playoffs

WRDW-TV

Powerball ticket sold in Aiken is a big winner

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although they weren’t winners of the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion, two tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners. A ticket worth $1 million was purchased at the 7 Eleven at 3085 Highway 106 West in Fort Mill. The ticket holder matched the first five white ball numbers drawn to win.
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Suspect arrested in Old Savannah Rd. homicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested an Augusta man in connection to a homicide that happened on Old Savannah Rd. in October. The sheriff's office says they arrested twenty-two-year-old Lamar Jaquez Jones on Nov. 8 and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident Sunday night. At 7:27 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Howlandville Road and Cemetery Road in reference to a motorcycle accident. While the condition of the cyclist is unclear, they became unconscious...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Arrest made in deadly shooting on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: On November 6th, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office arrested Frederick Grace for the murder of Ronald Haugabook. Grace has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. UPDATE (11/6/2022): The...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

17-year-old killed in shooting on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting late Saturday claimed the life of a teenager, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s swept the CSRA since spring. His body was found after Richmond County deputies responded to 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Park, at 9:37 pm, to investigate a report of a shooting.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Fights erupt at Academy of Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was an outbreak of fights at the Academy of Richmond County on Friday, according to the Richmond County School System. Social media videos reportedly from ARC show a wild melee with multiple fights involving close to 10 people taking place in a wide hall, with participants being punched and dragged across the floor.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

WATCH: Fire destroys auto center in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday afternoon, North Augusta fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire. Dispatch says first responders were called to JAT Auto Sales on the 700 block of East Martintown Road around 6:11 p.m. North Augusta Public Safety confirms one firefighter was transported...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance identifying an unresponsive person. The Black male was found at 12:46 p.m. Oct. 25 on Walton Way at 12th Street. He was taken to a local hospital but has not yet been identified. He has...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wach.com

Coroner identifies woman who died at Columbia Pepsi warehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the Pepsi warehouse employee who died at the plant late October. Officials say 21-year-old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse on North Main street on October 24. An incident report says Lockett was operating...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect indicted in Augusta deadly shooting at convenience store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An indictment has been handed down against the suspect in an August fatal shooting at a convenience store. An indictment was filed Tuesday against Donald Gross, 62, in connection with the Aug. 21 shooting death of Samuel DeWayne Jackson, 48, of Augusta. The shooting happened on...
AUGUSTA, GA
abccolumbia.com

Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
thecutoffnews.com

Dead child found near home of Girard’s Mayor Marchant

On July 15th of 1913, the Girard City Council was holding its regular meeting on a hot Summer afternoon. No one could have expected the event that would interrupt its business session that day. Mayor Marchant, the Socialist city leader, newspaper owner, and publisher received a telephone message at the Girard City Hall that a dead child had been found near his home. The meeting was adjourned and the mayor, along with other city officials, headed to the location of the reported dead body.
GIRARD, GA
