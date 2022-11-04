Aiken, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Aiken.
The Greenwood High School football team will have a game with South Aiken High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Greenwood High School
South Aiken High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
2022 SCHSL Football Playoffs
The Mid-Carolina High School football team will have a game with Silver Bluff High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Mid-Carolina High School
Silver Bluff High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
2022 SCHSL Football Playoffs
