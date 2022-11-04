ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Concord, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Concord.

The Wilkes Central High School football team will have a game with Jay M. Robinson High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

Wilkes Central High School
Jay M. Robinson High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Ashbrook High School football team will have a game with Northwest Cabarrus High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

Ashbrook High School
Northwest Cabarrus High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Lake Norman High School football team will have a game with Cox Mill High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

Lake Norman High School
Cox Mill High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football

