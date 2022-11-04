Read full article on original website
Related
Jackson State hoops alumnus passes at 21
Jackson State is mourning the loss of former men's basketball player Geronimo Warner. The post Jackson State hoops alumnus passes at 21 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
ECU women’s hoops adds three to 2022-23 class
GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball program signed three players to their 2022-23 recruiting class, head coach Kim McNeill announced Wednesday. “When putting a recruiting class together, the first goal is always to get great young ladies on and off the court,” said McNeill. “The second goal is to find players who can fit our defensive system. […]
Comments / 0