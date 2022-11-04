Read full article on original website
McEwen Mining posts loss for third quarter
McEwen Mining Inc. reported a consolidated net loss in the third quarter of $10.5 million, or 21 cents per share, mainly because of money spent on the Los Azules copper project in Argentina, and the company announced that development is under way on the Gold Bar South deposit at the Gold Bar Mine in Nevada.
US faces costly energy crunch this winter
Americans know that inflation has hit hard. Food prices alone are up 10 percent this year. And energy costs are now a key problem — thanks to OPEC and Russia manipulating oil prices even as natural gas prices surge. To put it bluntly, the news isn’t good. Americans are...
Argonaut reports $200,000 adjusted net loss
Argonaut Gold Inc., which operates the Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada, mines in Mexico and is constructing the Magino Project in Canada, posted an adjusted net loss of $200,000, or zero cents per share, for the third quarter, down from adjusted net earnings of $17.2 million, or 6 cents per share in the 2021 quarter.
Asian stocks follow Wall St down before US inflation update
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes after elections left control of Congress uncertain. Hong Kong’s market benchmark fell by more than 2%. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney also declined. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 2.1% as investors watched vote-counting from Tuesday’s congressional elections to see whether Republicans take control, possibly leading to changes that can unsettle markets. Investors were rattled by the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence and weaker profit reports from The Walt Disney Co. and some other companies. Forecasters expect U.S. government data Thursday to show surging inflation eased in September but stayed near a four-decade high. That might reinforce arguments by some Fed officials that rates have to stay high for an extended period to slow economic activity and extinguish inflation.
