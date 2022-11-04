Hopewell, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Deep Run girls’ volleyball team has been playing lights out in the Region 5C tournament. With their 18-1 record, the Wildcats earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the tournament. In the quarterfinals, they swept No. 7 Highland Springs in three sets (25-13, 25-11 and 25-8) to advance to the regional semifinals. In that round, they earned another sweep against No. 6 Clover Hill (25-21, 25-11 and 25-13) to move on to the regional final and earn a spot in the state tournament. The Region 5C final takes place Monday night, with the Wildcats seeking redemption against the only team that has defeated them this year – top-seeded Midlothian (22-0).

