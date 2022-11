Details were released and charges have been filed on Friday, Nov. 3 for the farm equipment-related death of a 3-year-old girl, authorities say. The girl was killed when she fell out of a horse-drawn wagon and the horse backed up, pushing the wagon wheels over the child's head, crushing it, and killing her on Aug. 26, according to court records and the initial police release.

CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO