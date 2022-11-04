Tampa, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Tampa.
The Newsome HS football team will have a game with Gaither High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Newsome HS
Gaither High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football
The Hillsborough High School football team will have a game with Wharton High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Hillsborough High School
Wharton High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football
The Leto High School football team will have a game with Chamberlain High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Leto High School
Chamberlain High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football
The Spoto High School football team will have a game with Freedom High School - Tampa on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Spoto High School
Freedom High School - Tampa
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football
Comments / 0