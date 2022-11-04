Tampa, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Tampa.

The Newsome HS football team will have a game with Gaither High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00. Newsome HS Gaither High School November 04, 2022 16:30:00 Varsity Boys Football

The Hillsborough High School football team will have a game with Wharton High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00. Hillsborough High School Wharton High School November 04, 2022 16:30:00 Varsity Boys Football

The Leto High School football team will have a game with Chamberlain High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00. Leto High School Chamberlain High School November 04, 2022 16:30:00 Varsity Boys Football