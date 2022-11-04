ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Tampa.

The Newsome HS football team will have a game with Gaither High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

Newsome HS
Gaither High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Hillsborough High School football team will have a game with Wharton High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

Hillsborough High School
Wharton High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Leto High School football team will have a game with Chamberlain High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

Leto High School
Chamberlain High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Spoto High School football team will have a game with Freedom High School - Tampa on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

Spoto High School
Freedom High School - Tampa
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football

