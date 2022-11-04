ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 6 high school 🏈 games in Louisville.

The Doss High School football team will have a game with Atherton High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

Doss High School
Atherton High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Pleasure Ridge Park High School football team will have a game with Male High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

Pleasure Ridge Park High School
Male High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
2022 KHSAA Football Playoffs

The Montgomery County High School football team will have a game with Highlands Latin School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

Montgomery County High School
Highlands Latin School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
2022 KHSAA Football Playoffs

The Campbell County High School football team will have a game with Trinity High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

Campbell County High School
Trinity High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
2022 KHSAA Football Playoffs

The North Oldham High School football team will have a game with Valley High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

North Oldham High School
Valley High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
2022 KHSAA Football Playoffs

The Fern Creek High School football team will have a game with duPont Manual High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:01.

Fern Creek High School
duPont Manual High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:01
2022 KHSAA Football Playoffs

