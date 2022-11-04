Louisville, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏈 games in Louisville.
The Doss High School football team will have a game with Atherton High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Pleasure Ridge Park High School football team will have a game with Male High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Montgomery County High School football team will have a game with Highlands Latin School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
The Campbell County High School football team will have a game with Trinity High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
The North Oldham High School football team will have a game with Valley High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
The Fern Creek High School football team will have a game with duPont Manual High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:01.
