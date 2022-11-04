New Lothrop, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

A Monday evening accident in Greenleaf Township between an Amish horse-drawn trailer and an SUV left one dead and two injured. Shortly before 8:00 p.m. on October 31, Sanilac County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the scene of an accident on Cass City Road, east of North Van Dyke Road. Cass City Fire, Cass City MMR, Sanilac EMS and Marlette EMS also responded to the accident. Investigation thus far found that a 32-year-old Snover man was driving west on Cass City Road in a 2012 GMC Terrain when he rear-ended an Amish cart and trailer that had pulled onto the road from a driveway. In the cart was a 35-year-old Cass City man and his sons, ages 12 and 10, also from Cass City. Unfortunately, the 10-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, with his father being transported by Cass City MMR to St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw, and his older brother being transported to Cass City’s Hills and Dale Hospital before being transferred to Flint Hurley Hospital. Due to the ongoing nature of this case, names will not be released but deputies do believe that alcohol was not involved in the accident.

