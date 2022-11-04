Winston Salem, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after what officers described as an “accident involving a pedestrian and a train.” At 11:40 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the report on Franklin Boulevard, near Burlington Road. Amtrak said Piedmont Train 75 was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte when it hit a person who was trespassing […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: Roads are back open. Winston-Salem police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision, involving six vehicles, one of which is a dump truck. According to a news release, officers responded to the incident on US-52 between Patterson Avenue and Germanton Road. Inside lanes of US-52 South and...
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 47 minutes ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day...
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A home in Lexington was significantly damaged in a fire Friday evening, according to the Lexington Fire Department. At about 6 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a house fire on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington. At the scene, crews found a single-family home covered in heavy smoke with visible heavy fire, […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three adults were arrested at a Guilford County high school after police say they arrived at the school's campus to help assist their relatives in beating up a group of students. The Greensboro Police Department said Laquita Sims, 31, Tracy Sims, 49, and Demorshea Sims, 21,...
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department said it’s investigating two text messages raising concern among two students at Thomasville Middle School, that’s according to the Thomasville School District. The district did not share any specifics about those texts, but they said two students were concerned and...
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's said a 53-year-old woman was found dead and a man was injured after a shooting on Weatherton Drive. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. The man was taken to the hospital and is undergoing surgery. Officers are actively searching for the...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro officer shot a person after approaching a “suspicious vehicle” during a patrol, according to police. At 11:02 p.m. Friday, police were on a routine patrol when they approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on the 200 block of West Market Street. There was a person in the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the head and brought to a Winston-Salem hospital, and police are looking for answers. At 2:11 a.m. Sunday, police responded after a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The victim, who was taken to […]
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A student and teacher were reportedly involved in an altercation Wednesday. Burlington police confirm a reported altercation at Broadview Middle School. Police said there have been no charges filed. The school district said they received the report Wednesday. The staff member was placed on administrative leave...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 was sitting beside her, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no idea I had a […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said on Thursday afternoon, three adult non-students came onto Grimsley's campus and assisted their family members in an assault against two Grimsley students. A viewer sent WFMY the video of the fight. The school resource officer was made aware that the three adults were...
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’re planning to play the Powerball this weekend you’ll be competing for the highest jackpot in Powerball history. Saturday’s Powerball jumped to an estimated $1.6 billion for whoever matches all six numbers. In Iredell County, someone came very close to matching all...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for a suspect after two people were shot during a card game in a parking lot in Winston-Salem, according to police. At 6:12 p.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting on the 2600 block of Horizon Lane. Winston-Salem Police 911 Communications told the investigating officers that a gunshot […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. — More money was poured into the Mark Freedman homicide reward fund, bringing the new total up to $50,000. What is now, House Divided Bottle and Taps used to be Mark's Restaurant owned by Freedman. Freedman was shot to death in 2020 outside his restaurant in Greensboro...
