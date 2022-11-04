Pasadena, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Pasadena.
The James M. Bennett High School football team will have a game with Chesapeake High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
James M. Bennett High School
Chesapeake High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
2022 MPSSAA Football Playoffs
The Thomas Stone High School football team will have a game with Northeast High School on November 04, 2022, 15:00:00.
Thomas Stone High School
Northeast High School
November 04, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
