ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Bristol, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

The Richlands High School football team will have a game with Virginia High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

Richlands High School
Virginia High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Bluefield Resident Wins Lootpress Giveaway!

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Lootpress Email Subscriber Give-a-Way is officially underway, and we are pleased to announce our first winner!. Priscilla Bufford of Bluefield, WV has won a $25 Visa Gift Card in this week’s drawing. Every person who signs up for Lootpress Email Updates is automatically...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WJHL

Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday due to illness

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rogersville City School will not be in session for a few days due to sickness. According to the school’s website, Rogersville City School will be closed Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8. Classes will resume Wednesday. A school spokesperson told News Channel 11 that flu cases have become more prevalent […]
ROGERSVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old

Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of a teenager whose family members found him dead inside his Blountville home Friday night. 2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee

Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
KIMBALL, TN
Lootpress

Two Kentucky Men Arrested in Mingo County on Drug Charges

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, two Kentucky men have been arrested on drug charges in Taylorville, West Virginia. David M. Smith of Freeburn, KY, and Barry W. McClanahan of Majestic, KY were arrested on November, 3rd by Cpl. L. Thomas and Deputy M. Tiller for possession with intent to deliver (fentanyl), possession with intent to deliver (meth), possession with intent to deliver (heroin), possession of adulterated pseudoephedrine, and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State

The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
q95fm.net

Two Juveniles Dead, One Hospitalized Following ATV Crash

One child and teenager are now dead and another teenager is said to be in critical condition following an accident involving an ATV on Saturday night. Troopers from KEntucky State Police Post 9, in Pikeville, were dispatched just before 7:30 PM to a report of a single-vehicle crash along KY-7, in Salyersville.
SALYERSVILLE, KY
WDBJ7.com

Body found Friday in Claytor Lake

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found dead in Claytor Lake Friday near Bear Drive off State Park Road. The Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office found the white male in the water after getting a report around 12:15 p.m. from a citizen regarding a possible body. He has...
PULASKI, VA
Bluegrass Live

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

300g of meth found in vehicle stolen out of Kingsport, police say

A Church Hill woman faces multiple drug charges after police say they found a variety of substances in a vehicle parked outside a Days Inn on North Roan Street Wednesday night. 300g of meth found in vehicle stolen out of Kingsport, …. A Church Hill woman faces multiple drug charges...
KINGSPORT, TN
wymt.com

Suspect identified in Pike County ambulance theft

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he stole an ambulance from a Pike County hospital and drove it across the county before they were able to catch him. Pikeville Police officers say Steven Reynolds, 35, of Mouthcard, jumped in the ambulance...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Lisa Mae Taylor

Lisa Mae Taylor, 59, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Funeral Services will begin at noon on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Norris Stevens Funeral Home located at 815 Randolph Avenue. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 on Monday evening, November 7, also at the Norris-Stevens Funeral Home.
PULASKI, VA
lootpress.com

Man charged after stealing a woman’s purse from Kroger parking lot in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after he stole a woman’s purse from the Kroger Parking lot in Beckley. According to Beckley Police, a victim said she was loading groceries into her vehicle at the Kroger parking lot when someone yelled that someone just had stolen her purse from the back of her vehicle. The victim turned around and saw a male run from her vehicle and enter a red Volkswagen Beetle. The victim tried to follow the suspect but lost him.
BECKLEY, WV
salyersvilleindependent.com

WOMAN FOUND PASSED OUT, TWO SMALL KIDS IN CAR

LICK CREEK – A Magoffin County woman was arrested on Monday after police reportedly found her passed out in a car with two children in the vehicle. According to the arrest citation, Kentucky State Police Trooper Tracy Salyer was dispatched to the intersection of KY 2019 and KY 3334 just after 5 p.m. on October 31, with a Magoffin County deputy requesting assistance.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy