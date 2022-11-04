ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

Monroe, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Monroe.

The Eastern Guilford High School football team will have a game with Parkwood High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

Eastern Guilford High School
Parkwood High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

The North Stanly High School football team will have a game with Monroe High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

North Stanly High School
Monroe High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football

Community Policy