ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

The Heritage High School football team will have a game with Bayside High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

Heritage High School
Bayside High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system

ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it’s November, but the tropics are still popping. In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The system is forecast...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Brevard County braces for possible storm impacts

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County coast is bracing for the possibility of a strong storm just a few weeks after being lashed by Hurricane Ian. The county has already experienced a week of heavy surf and rip tide warnings, and that’s just about to be dialed up.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like to travel there often and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and truly delicious food.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits

An Orlando news anchor is going viral on TikTok for defending his daughters' homecoming dance outfits. News 6 anchor Matt Austin shared a photo of his two daughters dressed for a homecoming dance to Facebook earlier this month. In response to criticism of the way his kids were dressed in the comments, Austin made a TikTok telling nosy naysayers to mind their own. "I put up what I thought was a pretty innocuous post about my daughters looking beautiful for homecoming but you would be shocked at some of the comments," he said. Austin said the comments ranged from saying his daughters should be ashamed to saying they were dressed too provocatively to be around other high-schoolers.
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

Florida Dad Defends His Daughters' Photos Of Their Homecoming Dresses

When proud Florida dad shared a photo of his daughters' homecoming looks, he wasn't prepared for a viral reaction. People came after this Florida dad and his daughters claiming their Homecoming dresses were to provocative for their age. What do you think?. A Florida dad said he went "Papa Bear"...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Missing 16-year-old girl found fatally shot in Orange County was pregnant, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 16-year-old girl found shot to death outside of an Orange County home last week was pregnant, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told News 6 on Thursday that De’Shayla Ferguson — who was found dead next to a vehicle on Oct. 25 — was pregnant, though deputies did not say how far along she was. The teen was shot on Broken Pine Circle, just west of Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
FLORIDA STATE
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy