Ocilla, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Tropical Storm Nicole is top of mind heading into the rest of the week. There will be clear enough skies to view the lunar eclipse at 4-6am. Tomorrow is when we’ll first feel impacts from Nicole. A strong pressure gradient between a surface high and Nicole will help kick up northeast winds. 10-15 mph winds with gusts to 20 tomorrow. Skies stay mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. No weather problems as you cast your ballots.

ALBANY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO