ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocilla, GA

Ocilla, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Ocilla.

The Bacon County High School football team will have a game with Irwin County High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

Bacon County High School
Irwin County High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Football

The Bacon County High School football team will have a game with Irwin County High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

Bacon County High School
Irwin County High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Cameron Resigns As Indian Head Coach

Vidalia High School Football Coach Jason Cameron has resigned from his position as Head Coach of the Indians. Cameron submitted his letter of resignation early this morning. “We would like to thank Coach Cameron for the past three years and the time he has put into our program,” said Vidalia Athletic Director Tommy Dalley.
VIDALIA, GA
WRDW-TV

Feds bust drug ring spanning from CSRA to Caribbean

STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy spanning the reached all the way to the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride, investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces identified drug trafficking operations in Richmond, Burke, Bulloch,...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Tracking Subtropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole is top of mind heading into the rest of the week. There will be clear enough skies to view the lunar eclipse at 4-6am. Tomorrow is when we’ll first feel impacts from Nicole. A strong pressure gradient between a surface high and Nicole will help kick up northeast winds. 10-15 mph winds with gusts to 20 tomorrow. Skies stay mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. No weather problems as you cast your ballots.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

1 injured in Liberty Expressway accident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One injury has been reported after a multi-vehicle car accident happened on Liberty Expressway, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Police said the accident happened at 6:03 p.m. near Nelms Road and involved three vehicles. The condition of the injured driver is currently unknown. Police...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

2 Valdosta men arrested for shooting at one another

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were charged after shooting at one another at a Valdosta apartment complex, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Xavier McGhee, 31, and Jamel Armstrong, 27, were charged with aggravated assault and firearm possession in connection to the incident. Armstrong was charged with obstruction of an officer.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

APD: Missing juvenile found

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department was asking for help finding a missing juvenile. Police said late Wednesday afternoon the 12-year-old girl was found safe.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

1 dead after 3 car collision in south Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed after a Tuesday night car crash in Dougherty County, according to the Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD). The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Liberty Expressway/Nelms Road near Putney, after police say a vehicle failed to stop causing it to hit a vehicle that then caused that vehicle to collide into a third vehicle.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Feds break up South Georgia drug ring

A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in South Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016....
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

City of Hinesville prepares for Veterans Day Parade

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The nation is preparing to recognize those who have served our country this Friday. The Hinesville Veterans Day Parade is set to kick off at the Bradwell Institute and head down General Screven Way. Organizers say they’re looking forward to remembering and honoring those who have served.
HINESVILLE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Two arrested for Valdosta burglary

VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta residents were arrested after a 911 call led police to a burglary on West Hill Avenue. Arrested: Gadsden, Xavier M, African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Cotto, Ramon, African American male, 59 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 4, 2022,...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Angel Clark wanted by Valdosta police

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are seeking assistance in locating Angel Clark, considered armed and dangerous, and wanted for aggravated assault. The police are asking that if anyone knows her location, please contact 911. Release:. Subject wanted: Angel Oriana Clark, African American female, 26 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim:...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Albany home hit by bullets during a drive-by shooting

Candidate Profile: Keith Jenkins running for Ga. State District 173. 2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the incident. Candidate profile: Darlene Taylor running for another term for State House District 173. Updated: 6 hours ago. She...
ALBANY, GA
WSAV News 3

Officials lift evacuation order after fires contained at Glynn County chemical plant

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A chemical plant caught fire Monday morning in Glynn County, which prompted evacuation and shelter-in-place orders from local law enforcement. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the Symrise chemical plant at Colonel’s Island was evacuated and multiple explosions were reported. The plant is just off Highway 17 in Brunswick. Both […]
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy