Naples, FL

Naples, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 6 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Naples.

The Gulf Coast High School football team will have a game with Barron Collier High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

Gulf Coast High School
Barron Collier High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Golden Gate High School football team will have a game with Palmetto Ridge High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

Golden Gate High School
Palmetto Ridge High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Evangelical Christian School football team will have a game with Community School of Naples on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

Evangelical Christian School
Community School of Naples
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Football

WINKNEWS.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis declares State of Emergency ahead of Nicole

Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 34 counties across Florida ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Included in those 34 counties are the Southwest Florida counties of Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto, and Glades. In a news release on Monday, the governor’s office said the State of...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County residents preparing to weather another storm

Many people are now preparing for another storm while still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Even though Subtropical Storm Nicole isn’t expected to be as intense, it doesn’t mean there won’t be damage. Christina Kraus lives on Coconut Circle South in East Naples. She and many of her...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
travelmole.com

What’s open: Recovery update from Fort Myers

Fort Myers has updated the travel trade on the recovery and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. It says for businesses which have reopened, there may be limited availability, hours and amenities. Support hospitality workers. Travelers can contribute to the SWFL Relief Fund to directly support hospitality workers on...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: Questions abound about Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples

After news broke this week that Stock Development rebranded its One Naples project as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples, readers have had some questions about the local development, so today’s column provides additional information. To recap, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples will have 128 luxury residences on 6 acres at the...
NAPLES, FL
wild941.com

Woman Caught Bacterial Infection From Florida Beach

Jessica Kirshenbaum of Naples, Florida tells us that she received a bacterial infection from the Tigertail Beach on Marco Island last week. It happened after her and her friend decided to test the waters and finally go shelling again after Hurricane Ian. Kirshenbaum tells us that she usually shell’s four times a week. She decided to go after Hurricane Ian because storms bring in great shells. Kirshenbaum and her friend went shelling twice last week and after the first trip they both had a minor rash. After they went back the second time Kirshenbaum noticed a rash spreading up her leg and a burning sensation. She went to the hospital immediately and they told her it was not flesh eating bacteria but a bacterial infection. Kirshenbaum tells us that the rash was caused by the dangerous waters after Hurricane Ian.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Damage around Bonita Beach after Hurricane Ian

A long road to recovery for a lot of Southwest Florida, and in particular Bonita Beach, four weeks after Hurricane Ian. Looking down onto Hickory Boulevard, it’s hard to make out what used to stand there. The trailer park is gone and pieces of homes are piled onto the side of the road.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
grid.news

Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
NBC 2

Two men wanted for Fort Myers bar and grill shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the two men who were involved in a shooting Saturday at a bar and grill in Fort Myers. The two entered the Shores Bar & Grill, located at 12156 Palm Beach Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33905. They were caught on video...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Power outage in Cape Coral from downed power lines

A neighborhood was sent into the dark again on Saturday after power poles were taken down. It’s happening in Cape Coral, and people nearby have no idea when the power is going to come back on. Residents had to get their generators out once again after the power went...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash on I-75 in Naples on Sunday

A fatal crash on I-75 in Naples happened near mile marker 93 Sunday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, there is a complete roadblock in the northbound lane of I-75. It is unclear how many people died and got injured in the crash.
NAPLES, FL
