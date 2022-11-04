Colquitt, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Crystal King hails from Albany, GA , graduating from Westover High School and attended Valdosta State University, and graduated from Albany State University before attending UTA, where she received her MBA and a graduate certificate in Asian Business Studies. Currently the National Vice President, Creative at American Heart Association where she was also Multicultural Marketing National Director, she worked as the Sr. Manager of Philanthropy at JCPenney and also enjoyed a stint at Susan G. Komen. A breast cancer survivor, this wife and mother is the CEO and co-founder of The Love Kings. Crystal is a writer, speaker, producer, director and a “super blogger.” Additionally she was a Pink Together Survivor Ambassador for General Mills.

ALBANY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO