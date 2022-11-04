ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, GA

Colquitt, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 6 days ago

The Seminole County Middle High School football team will have a game with Miller County High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

Seminole County Middle High School
Miller County High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Football

WALB 10

Three Minutes with Morgan: Jay Randall

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Our week 10 player of the week is Jay Randall of the Thomasville Bulldogs. In the Bulldog’s big win over Thomasville Jay had himself a night. He finished the night with four receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns. On the defensive side he had two interceptions. His performance helped lead his team to the 3A region title.
THOMASVILLE, GA
wdhn.com

Possible ride shutdowns at the National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A final decision will be made on Wednesday to determine if the incoming weather could close down certain rides at the National Peanut Festival this Thursday. The National Peanut Festival Board says 35-40 MPH winds could affect the taller rides at the fair, but they do...
DOTHAN, AL
Post-Searchlight

Bearcats take home Region Championship after stomping Syrupmakers

The Bainbridge Bearcats football team took home the 2022 Region Championship on Friday night after a dominant 53-20 win against the Cairo Syrupmakers. After starting the season 2-4, the Bearcats rattled off four straight exclamatory wins, going 4-0 in region play. As the Bearcats took the field Friday night in...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
wdhn.com

Crash in Dothan stalls Saturday evening traffic

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A car crash on South Oates Street may have slowed down your Saturday night commute. Officials were called to a critical accident in the 3300 block of South Oates Street. When they arrived, they found that a vehicle was overturned in the median. Witnesses tell...
DOTHAN, AL
texasmetronews.com

Superb Woman: Crystal Jenkins King

Crystal King hails from Albany, GA , graduating from Westover High School and attended Valdosta State University, and graduated from Albany State University before attending UTA, where she received her MBA and a graduate certificate in Asian Business Studies. Currently the National Vice President, Creative at American Heart Association where she was also Multicultural Marketing National Director, she worked as the Sr. Manager of Philanthropy at JCPenney and also enjoyed a stint at Susan G. Komen. A breast cancer survivor, this wife and mother is the CEO and co-founder of The Love Kings. Crystal is a writer, speaker, producer, director and a “super blogger.” Additionally she was a Pink Together Survivor Ambassador for General Mills.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

1 injured in Liberty Expressway accident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One injury has been reported after a multi-vehicle car accident happened on Liberty Expressway, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Police said the accident happened at 6:03 p.m. near Nelms Road and involved three vehicles. The condition of the injured driver is currently unknown. Police...
ALBANY, GA
wdhn.com

Houston Co. Coroner candidate’s home damaged by shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The democratic candidate for Houston County Coroner is on edge not because of the upcoming election, but because bullets went flying through her car and home. Thursday night, a drive-by shooting in her neighborhood — off Headland Avenue in the West Baxley Street area.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WALB 10

APD: Missing juvenile found

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department was asking for help finding a missing juvenile. Police said late Wednesday afternoon the 12-year-old girl was found safe.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

1 dead after 3 car collision in south Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed after a Tuesday night car crash in Dougherty County, according to the Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD). The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Liberty Expressway/Nelms Road near Putney, after police say a vehicle failed to stop causing it to hit a vehicle that then caused that vehicle to collide into a third vehicle.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
wtvy.com

Victim of early morning Houston County fatal crash identified

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified a man killed in an early morning crash in Houston County. According to a release, the crash occurred at around 1:17 a.m. on November 3. The driver of a 2014 Hyundai Sonata, identified as 36-year-old Daniel Alan Edwards of Dothan, drove through an intersection on Memphis Church Road, where he then struck a curb and crashed into the Memphis Baptist Church.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WALB 10

GBI: Man arrested for murder in Thomasville death investigation

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing charges, including murder, after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested for a death investigation. On Oct. 20, the GBI was called to a home in the 1300 block of North Dawson Street. The GBI said its investigation found that Jamal...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WTVM

Former Eufaula nursing home employee arrested on fraud, forgery charges

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - An investigation into forgery and theft at Crowne Nursing Home in Eufaula culminated in the arrest of a former employee. On November 7, 49-year-old Rebecca Jo Allen, of Hurtsboro, was arrested for theft of property 1st degree, forgery 3rd degree and financial exploitation of elderly 1st degree.
EUFAULA, AL
WALB 10

1 arrested after Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was arrested after he and two other suspects robbed two men at gunpoint, an Albany Police Department incident report states. The incident happened on Friday around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue in an alley. Two people told police they were robbed at gunpoint by three men after handing out political surveys in the area.
ALBANY, GA
