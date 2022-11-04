Chattanooga, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chattanooga.
The Macon County High School football team will have a game with Red Bank High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
Macon County High School
Red Bank High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
The Goodpasture Christian School football team will have a game with Chattanooga Christian School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
Goodpasture Christian School
Chattanooga Christian School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
2022 TSSAA Football Playoffs
