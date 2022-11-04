ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

Dexter, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 6 days ago

The South Lyon High School football team will have a game with Dexter High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

South Lyon High School
Dexter High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
2022 MHSAA Football Playoffs

