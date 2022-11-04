ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Heights, MI

Madison Heights, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Madison Heights.

The Michigan Collegiate High School football team will have a game with Bishop Foley High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

Michigan Collegiate High School
Bishop Foley High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

The St. Mary Preparatory High School football team will have a game with Lamphere High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

St. Mary Preparatory High School
Lamphere High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
2022 MHSAA Football Playoffs

