ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, MI

Portland, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

The Corunna High School football team will have a game with Portland High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

Corunna High School
Portland High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
2022 MHSAA Football Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Big Ten power rankings for Week 11: Michigan overtakes Ohio State for No. 1 spot after latest domination

Welcome to Week 11 of the college football season, where the Michigan Wolverines are now at the top of the Big Ten power rankings after a dominant win over Rutgers. It didn't look pretty early, but Michigan showed its championship pedigree and Ohio State struggled on the road against Northwestern. Whether or not this is a temporary ranking for both teams remains to be seen. But right now, Michigan can dance on the top of the mountain.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker comments on suspended MSU players entering Week 11

Mel Tucker had a brief update to offer about the group of suspended Michigan State players. It’s been about 9 days since the violent tunnel interaction occurred following the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29. Michigan State is still reeling with eight suspended players that were involved in the...
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
LANSING, MI
The Spun

Michigan Fans Are Not Happy With Tom Izzo's Comment

There was a big incident about a week and a half ago after the Michigan-Michigan State football game. After the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7, Wolverine cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green were attacked by numerous Spartan players in the tunnel. Green's father confirmed last Monday that the family was going to press charges against the players.
EAST LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire

Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
FLINT, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing

At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
LANSING, MI
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy