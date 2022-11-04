Portland, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Welcome to Week 11 of the college football season, where the Michigan Wolverines are now at the top of the Big Ten power rankings after a dominant win over Rutgers. It didn't look pretty early, but Michigan showed its championship pedigree and Ohio State struggled on the road against Northwestern. Whether or not this is a temporary ranking for both teams remains to be seen. But right now, Michigan can dance on the top of the mountain.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO