Greensboro, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the three women accused of assaulting two students outside of Grimsley High School is telling her side of the story. At last check, Laquita Sims had posted her $2,500 bond a judge gave her Friday afternoon. It was a huge drop from the $100,000 bond she received when she […]
DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Monday were investigating an incident near a medical office in Durham. Before 2:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to 605 Linwood Ave., near the Lincoln Community Health Center, where someone reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police did not confirm whether...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said on Thursday afternoon, three adult non-students came onto Grimsley's campus and assisted their family members in an assault against two Grimsley students. A viewer sent WFMY the video of the fight. The school resource officer was made aware that the three adults were...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager who was shot by a Greensboro officer on Friday has been identified. At 11:02 p.m. Friday, police were on a routine patrol when they approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on the 200 block of West Market Street. Inside the vehicle, officers found Johnmaine Lamont Rogers, 18, […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 was sitting beside her, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no idea I had a […]
As we continue to have a great Eagle Pride...Amplified week; here are a few vital transportation and parking reminders for Saturday, Nov. 5. Lawson St. and Fayetteville St. will close at 6 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, to accommodate the flow of the Homecoming parade and Homecoming activities. Fayetteville St. will be closed from Cornwallis Rd., near White Rock Church to Lawson St.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman died in a crash in Greensboro, according to police. The Greensboro Police Department said Hollyn Essa, 55, of Greensboro was killed in a crash Wednesday morning. The police department said she drove off the roadway before hitting a guardrail in the median which caused her vehicle to overturn. She was transported to Moses Cone Hospital where she later died of her injuries.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the head and brought to a Winston-Salem hospital, and police are looking for answers. At 2:11 a.m. Sunday, police responded after a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The victim, who was taken to […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash that shut down a busy highway was fatal, Greensboro Police Department confirms. On Oct. 26, just before 9 a.m. police responded to a single-vehicle crash near Westridge Road on Bryan Boulevard. According to police Hollyn Essa, 55, of Greensboro, was driving westbound on Bryan Boulevard and left the road, […]
DURHAM, N.C. — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 59 wanted fugitives in the Carolinas as they targeted the Durham area. Channel 9 rode along with marshals in York and Gaston counties during the first joint operation for the new task force in the Carolinas. The most recent...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators in Durham are working to locate a suspect who is believed to be tied to a road rage call that escalated to a rolling gunfire situation on Oct. 28. On Friday, the Durham Police Department said the incident took place in the area of...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men were arrested in Operation Washout for their role in a double homicide that happened in February, according to the Durham Police Department. On Feb. 19, shortly before 1:25 a.m., two men were shot and killed, and two others were injured at the Cadence at RTP apartment complex in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road.
DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Durham police responded to the report of someone who had been shot. Upon arrival to the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, officers found a man who had been shot. EMS transported the man to a local hospital, where...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people who were killed in a vehicle crash late Friday have been identified. Police said 24-year-old Corisha Shaw and 23-year-old Courtney Simms, both of Durham, were killed after the driver of the 2017 Audi they were passengers in, crashed into a tree. Speed was...
DURHAM, N.C. — A man was seriously injured in a Monday afternoon shooting in Durham. Around 4:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the 4200 block of Buchanan Drive, where they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital with...
