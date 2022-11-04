ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Greensboro.

The Southeast Guilford High School football team will have a game with Northwest Guilford High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

Southeast Guilford High School
Northwest Guilford High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Grimsley High School football team will have a game with Davie High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

Grimsley High School
Davie High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
2022 NCHSAA Football Playoffs

The Pisgah High School football team will have a game with Dudley High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

Pisgah High School
Dudley High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
2022 NCHSAA Football Playoffs

The Crest High School football team will have a game with Oak Grove High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Providence Grove High School football team will have a game with Reidsville Senior High School on November 10, 2022, 15:30:00.
