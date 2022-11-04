Matthews, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Matthews.
The Hickory Ridge High School football team will have a game with Butler High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
Hickory Ridge High School
Butler High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
2022 NCHSAA Football Playoffs
The Marvin Ridge High School football team will have a game with Weddington High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
Marvin Ridge High School
Weddington High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
