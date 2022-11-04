Twitter's new owner is putting pressure on the workforce: If a new feature doesn't come within a week, Elon Musk wants to fire these developers. Following his takeover of Twitter on October 28, 2022, owner Elon Musk's first steps are revealed. He is said to want to lay off 50 percent of the workforce promptly, as reported by the New York Times, citing informed sources. In addition, a development team would be given a week's deadline to implement a new feature - otherwise, they would be fired, reports Platformer.

9 DAYS AGO