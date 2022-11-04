Charlotte, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Charlotte.

The T.C. Roberson High School football team will have a game with Olympic High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. T.C. Roberson High School Olympic High School November 04, 2022 16:00:00 D1MEDIAPRO-CLT 2022 Football Playoffs

The Porter Ridge High School football team will have a game with Julius Chambers High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. Porter Ridge High School Julius Chambers High School November 04, 2022 16:00:00 2022 NCHSAA Football Playoffs

The Ardrey Kell High School football team will have a game with Mallard Creek High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00. Ardrey Kell High School Mallard Creek High School November 04, 2022 16:30:00 Varsity Boys Football

The Stuart W Cramer High School football team will have a game with West Charlotte High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00. Stuart W Cramer High School West Charlotte High School November 04, 2022 16:30:00 Varsity Boys Football