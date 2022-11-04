ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Charlotte.

The T.C. Roberson High School football team will have a game with Olympic High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

T.C. Roberson High School
Olympic High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
D1MEDIAPRO-CLT 2022 Football Playoffs

The Porter Ridge High School football team will have a game with Julius Chambers High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

Porter Ridge High School
Julius Chambers High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
2022 NCHSAA Football Playoffs

The Ardrey Kell High School football team will have a game with Mallard Creek High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

Ardrey Kell High School
Mallard Creek High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Stuart W Cramer High School football team will have a game with West Charlotte High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

Stuart W Cramer High School
West Charlotte High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Page High School football team will have a game with Independence High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

Page High School
Independence High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

