Charlotte, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Charlotte.
The T.C. Roberson High School football team will have a game with Olympic High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
T.C. Roberson High School
Olympic High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
D1MEDIAPRO-CLT 2022 Football Playoffs
The Porter Ridge High School football team will have a game with Julius Chambers High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
Porter Ridge High School
Julius Chambers High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
2022 NCHSAA Football Playoffs
The Ardrey Kell High School football team will have a game with Mallard Creek High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Ardrey Kell High School
Mallard Creek High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football
The Stuart W Cramer High School football team will have a game with West Charlotte High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Stuart W Cramer High School
West Charlotte High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football
The Page High School football team will have a game with Independence High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
Page High School
Independence High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
Comments / 0