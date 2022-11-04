ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Martinsville, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

The Bassett High School football team will have a game with Martinsville High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

Bassett High School
Martinsville High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Greensboro, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The South Point High School football team will have a game with Dudley High School on November 10, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GREENSBORO, NC
High School Football PRO

Pilot Mountain, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hendersonville High School football team will have a game with East Surry High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
High School Football PRO

Winston Salem, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Crest High School football team will have a game with Oak Grove High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSLS

Two hospitalized after crash in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Bedford early Saturday, according to the Bedford Fire Department. Firefighters say they were dispatched at 4:12 a.m. to the 1800 Block of Forbes Mill Road for the report of a single-vehicle accident with injuries. Prior to arrival, firefighters...
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body found Friday in Claytor Lake

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found dead in Claytor Lake Friday near Bear Drive off State Park Road. The Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office found the white male in the water after getting a report around 12:15 p.m. from a citizen regarding a possible body. He has...
PULASKI, VA
wfxrtv.com

One dead after shooting incident in NW Roanoke; police

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a fatal shooting that they report happened in the Northwest part of the city. Police say the incident took place at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 6 in the 700 block of 29th Street NW. Officers say when they responded after a 9-1-1 call they found a man outside of a house with what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived on the scene to take the man to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Person in hospital after overnight shooting near downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a person is in a hospital after an overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke. Police say it happened near the 100 block of Campbell Ave. just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Police say one person was shot and taken to a hospital and that...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man hospitalized after shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 1 p.m. Saturday. The Roanoke Police Department says around 12:45 a.m., officers heard a gunshot and saw a large group disperse at a parking lot in Roanoke. Authorities say the incident happened in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Officers located a man...
ROANOKE, VA
wcyb.com

Pulaski fugitive safely arrested after a day on the loose

PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — A Pulaski fugitive was safely arrested Friday morning a day after an incident in which police said he stole a cop car, tried to hit two officers and stole firearms after crashing the car. Jerrod Brown has been served the following warrants:. Probation Violation served...
PULASKI, VA
wfxrtv.com

Candle manufacturer to close leaving 187 employees without jobs

FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — A Lynchburg area manufacturer is shutting its doors next month, affecting 187 workers. A Warn Notice filed with the Virginia Employment Commission stated “Newell Brands” the parent company of the Yankee Candle Company will halt operations by the end of the year. The plant is located on Dillard Drive in Forest.
FOREST, VA
WSET

Man found dead in Claytor Lake: Sheriff

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man has been found dead in Claytor Lake on Friday according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 12:15 p.m., Pulaski County Joint Communications Center got a call about a possible body being in the water near the public boat docks on Bear Drive off of State Park Road.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Patrick County court clerk arrested on drug charge

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk Sherri Hazlewood has been arrested in Bland County on a drug charge. Hazlewood was arrested November 1 for possession of schedule I or II drugs, a class 5 felony. A court date in Bland General District Court scheduled for November...
pcpatriot.com

Deceased white male’s body found in water off State Park Road

On Friday, Nov. 4 at approximately 12:15 p.m., Pulaski County Joint Communications Center received a call from a citizen concerning a possible body being in the water near the public boat docks on Bear Drive off of State Park Road. Units from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Pulaski County Public...
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy