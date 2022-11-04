Read full article on original website
Dozens of homeowners say Mesa pool company took large sums of money and abandoned their projects
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - His name is Jack Vinson Smith III, and as you can see, he’s not very popular with some folks. “You stiffed people,” one On Your Side viewer can be heard yelling at Jack Smith outside his home. So why are consumers tracking down Jack Smith to his Mesa home and trying to confront him? Well, here’s the answer. Phoenix Shirk is a homeowner who hired Jack Smith in April to build a swimming pool. Smith owns a company called Outdoor Luxury Living Incorporated, which also goes by OLLI. “They seemed competent. We liked what they gave us,” Shirk said.
Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley
Baby hospitalized after reported overdose in west Phoenix home
MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A baby is in the hospital after reportedly overdosing on an unknown substance Monday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they responded around 8 p.m. to a home near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road after a child called to report that a baby wasn’t breathing. Police say the parents began CPR before Phoenix firefighters arrived, who then took the child to a nearby hospital.
18-year-old cat seeks loving home with Valley family
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 18-year-old cat is looking for a loving home with a special Valley family. Katie is over 70 years old in cat years and after the passing of her owner, she came to live to stay with the Arizona Animal Welfare League. November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and there’s no better time to welcome a loving, aging pet into your home if you’re up to the task.
Mesa’s low income seniors encouraged to site for water bill discount
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Mesa is helping out some of the most vulnerable residents at a time when record inflation is hurting Arizona pocketbooks. The City says its “Limited Income Senior Rate Program,” or “LISR” for short, helps give qualifying residents an $8.77 discount, a 30% decrease in their water service rates from $29.23 to $20.46 per month.
Maricopa County sheriff found in contempt for violating federal order
Tempe couple, volunteers give back to community through United Food Bank
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An East Valley couple has dedicated decades to serving others, and they continue doing Something Good by inspiring others to do the same. Tom and Janne Gutierrez are the owners of Always Best Care of Tempe, which provides senior care services in the East Valley and in Phoenix. Last week, they gathered members of their caregiving team and other organizational partners to give back to the community in a different way ... The Tempe couple, along with volunteers, put together and packaged 1,200 emergency food bags for the United Food Bank!
Grandma, grandson have dinner paid for by strangers in random act of kindness
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley grandmother and her grandson had their dinner paid for by complete strangers in a random act of kindness in Chandler recently. Gretchen Caiazzo and her 14-year-old grandson Cole went out to dinner to spend some time together at Blue 32 in the Valley. When the time came for them to pay the bill, Caiazzo was told by her server that their dinner had been paid for already. The waiter handed the surprised two a note from the two who paid for their meal, “We enjoyed watching your special date. It got us talking about how much we miss those times with our own grandmothers. This time is so precious. Love that you’re living memories together. Enjoy each other. God bless - Vernon and Christine.”
2 seats for Phoenix city council could go into a runoff, early returns show
VIDEO: Woman pulls out gun at Phoenix school before being stopped by officer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police released a video Monday afternoon of a woman accused of pulling out a gun at a school with a child just a few feet away several months ago. On Sept. 22, police say Desira Marce Eliza Featchurs pulled out the gun at Mountain View School, near 7th and Peoria avenues, before being stopped by an officer.
Kari Lake responds to suspicious package sent to Phoenix campaign office
400,000 votes left to be counted in Maricopa County; officials hopeful to have results by Friday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Vote counting continued early Wednesday morning as many top-ticket races in Arizona remain too close to call. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and County Supervisor Bill Gates joined reporters for an update just after 9 a.m. In that news conference, election officials stressed the record number of early ballots dropped off on Election Day. More than 1.1 million ballots have already been counted. In total, about 400,000 ballots are left to be counted in Arizona’s most populated county. That’s a number that could swing several key races, including the heated gubernatorial race, which has narrowed in recent hours.
DOJ sends election monitors to 5 Arizona counties to ensure voting law compliance
County Recorder’s Office explains why it takes a long time to count Maricopa County ballots
Christmas at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is here!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Vote counting continued Wednesday evening as many top-ticket races in Arizona remain too close to call. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and County Supervisor Bill Gates joined reporters for an update just after 9 a.m. In that news conference, election officials stressed the record number of early ballots dropped off on Election Day. More than 1.1 million ballots have already been counted. In total, about 400,000 ballots are left to be counted in Arizona’s most populated county. That’s a number that could swing several key races, including the heated gubernatorial race, which narrowed on Wednesday.
Woman shot by Tempe police after allegedly ramming patrol cars released from hospital, booked into jail
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman who was shot by Tempe police officers after allegedly ramming patrol vehicles last month has been released from the hospital and booked into the Maricopa County jail. Kristina Duranceau, 33, faces multiple charges including five counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement, five...
Maricopa County votes on school overrides, bonds and budget increases so far
Jaime’s Local Love: Bertha’s Cafe
Attorney, former police officer weigh in on Scottsdale detective DUI arrest
