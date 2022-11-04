ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

The Indian River High School football team will have a game with Laurel High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

Indian River High School
Laurel High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

WBOC

Trucks Crash at Intersection Near Laurel

LAUREL, Del. - Today, the Laurel and Delmar Fire Departments responded to a vehicle crash with trapped drivers. The Laurel Fire Department says the Delmar Fire Department and Allen Volunteer Fire Company were first on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Old stage road and Salt barn road. The first responding units say they found two vehicles overturned. One was a pickup truck, the other, a dump truck.
LAUREL, DE
macaronikid.com

The Red Barn Country Store in Sussex County Delaware

Fall Fun at the Farm is OPEN for this weekend at Red Barn Country Store in Georgetown. Friday & Saturday 10am-5:30pm and Sunday 11am-4pm. It's going to be BEAUTIFUL out this weekend and Farmer Keith & Dawn know that families are still looking to get out and have fun sooooo, they're keeping all of their farm activities open! Come out and enjoy the Piglet Maze, Petting Zoo, Corn Crib, or get lost in the 4.5 acre Corn Maze! Train Rides run on Saturday & Sunday. Friday children and adults ages 3 & up are just $5 while Saturday & Sunday it's $7 per person. You really can't beat the price.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WGMD Radio

Driver Cited for DUI after Crash on Lewes-Georgetown Hwy near Milton

A 21 year old driver has been cited for DUI after a crash Thursday night just after 11 that sent a car into a home off Lewes Georgetown Highway. Delaware State Police say a Lexus was eastbound and making left turn into a private residence when a Yucon traveling behind the Lexus struck it’s rear and and went out of control and struck a residence. The driver was cited for DUI, driving with a suspended license and no proof of insurance. There were no injuries.
MILTON, DE
WBOC

Controversy With Proposed Carter Farm Development In Centreville

CENTREVILLE, Md. - The hottest topic around Centerville in Queen Anne's County is a proposed development on the Carter Farm. If approved by the town, the development could bring in around 126 new residential homes. The development is also called an 'agrihood". It will incorporate residential homes with agricultural land...
CENTREVILLE, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Seaford area last night. On November 5, 2022, at approximately 7:35 p.m., a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male was traveling northbound on North Market Street (Route 13A) attempting to make a left turn to continue traveling northbound on North Market Street at a Y-intersection. At the time, a 1997 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle, operated by a 59-year-old male of Hebron, MD, was traveling southbound on South Front Street entering the intersection of North Market Street. For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet turned left directly in front of the Harley Davidson. As a result, the front left of the Chevrolet struck the left front of the Harley, ejecting the operator.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

DSP searching for Harrington man wanted on felony burglary charges

HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Harrington man wanted on felony burglary charges. We’re told 36-year-old Phillip Vilone is approximately 5’10”, 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information on Vilone’s whereabouts is...
HARRINGTON, DE
The Dispatch

Wicomico County Department of Corrections Officers Graduated

Officers from the Wicomico County Department of Corrections who graduated in the 115th entrance-level class of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy operated by Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury are shown in the front row, from left, Geremiah Ballard, Tyrel Douglas and Van Taylor Jr. In the back row, from left, are Kevin Trader Jr. and La’Neisha Willis.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Wes Moore provides glimpse into his ideas for Eastern Shore

This interview originally ran in the Aug. 27, 2021 issue of Ocean City Today. In lieu of a fresh interview with Wes Moore, which we were unable to obtain, we are re-running this interview with further editing. While in town for the 2021 Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) convention at...
OCEAN CITY, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland

Try Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn if you want an excellent place to eat. This casual dining establishment has a great selection of steak and seafood. It was built in 1938 and has long been a favorite of locals and travelers. In 1959, the restaurant was moved and has been at its current location for 17 years.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Salisbury Traffic Stop Leads to Pot Bust

SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police say a late Wednesday night traffic stop in Salisbury ended with the arrest of man in possession of a large amount of marijuana and a loaded handgun. Police said that at around 11:36 p.m., a trooper from the MSP Salisbury Barrack conducted a traffic...
SALISBURY, MD
Shore News Network

Fatal crash kills two in Felton Friday night

FELTON, DE – Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Felton Friday night on Route 13. According to police, at around 10:10 pm, a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound in the left southbound lane of S. Dupont Highway south of Reeves Crossing Road collided with a 2009 Toyota Scion traveling south in a head-on collision. The impact sent both vehicles spinning. A 25-year-old female driving the Chevy Malibu was pronounced dead along with the 17-year-old driver of the Scion. Both were wearing their seatbelts. Their identities were not released at this time. Route 13 southbound was closed The post Fatal crash kills two in Felton Friday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
FELTON, DE
