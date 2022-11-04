ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

The Fluvanna County High School football team will have a game with Albemarle High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

Fluvanna County High School
Albemarle High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Football

FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two taken to hospital after Lynchburg crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg crash at Waterlick Road and Leesville Road left two people in a hospital Monday. According to the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department, two vehicles that both sustained heavy damage were involved.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Orange man arrested for East High hit-and-run

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department reports a person has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on East High Street. According to police, 31-year-old John Dean Sherwin of Orange was arrested Saturday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into the Oct. 18 incident.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Charlottesville man dies, city woman seriously injured, in interstate crash near Zion Crossroads

RICHMOND (WINA) – State Police report a Charlottesville man is dead, and a woman seriously injured, in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 early Thursday morning near Zion Crossroads. A trooper says 51-year old Anthony Lee Heim of Charlottesville was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram east at the 137 mile-marker –just east of the Palmyra exit — shortly after 1 Thursday morning when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing seat belt and died at the scene.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Harrisonburg men arrested in Edinburg

Three Harrisonburg men are in custody following an incident early yesterday morning in Shenandoah County. Authorities received a report at around 12:30 of a suspicious vehicle in the 19-thousand block of Senedo Road in the Edinburg area. Prior to arrival, deputies discovered that an assault in which a firearm was...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

One man, house hit in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident. Police say just after 10:35 p.m. Saturday, the department responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Pierce Street. While officers responded to that address, they got another call for a man located in...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

‘A horrible accident’: 36-year-old killed in septic truck fire on I-95 in Richmond

An investigation revealed that a 2020 Cascadia Freightliner had been driving on I-95 with a load of I-beams that, according to police, were over-height. The I-beams reportedly struck the Belvidere Road overpass at high speed before striking the septic truck. The collision of the I-beams and the septic truck caused an explosion and forced the vehicle to overturn before becoming engulfed in flames.
RICHMOND, VA
