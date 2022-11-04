ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

Steubenville, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

The Bishop Hartley football team will have a game with Steubenville High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

Bishop Hartley
Steubenville High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
2022 OHSAA Football Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Police investigating Bellaire shots-fired incident

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — Police responded to a shots-fired incident Sunday night in the area of 34th and Monroe Streets in Bellaire. Police cars blocked off the area, with officials on scene telling 7News that no one was injured. No one has been taken into custody as of 7 p.m. We’ll bring you more details […]
BELLAIRE, OH
wcn247.com

Pizza shop in town that many are unaware of

WCN 24/7 · Pizza shop in town that many are unaware of. NEW WILMINGTON, Pa— Growing up with Augustine’s pizza as a staple in my house had me mind-blown when I realized Chubby’s was using their recipe. Chubby’s is a family-owned restaurant located right outside of Westminster College’s campus, owned by Anthony “Skip” Ross, Vito Cialella, and Ron Nicholson. They got their recipe from Frank Augustine, who owns the popular Augustine’s pizza. Unfortunately, Augustine’s pizza shop had burnt down around 2014. Skip wanted to reincarnate the fresh Augustine’s pizza into Chubby’s pizza.
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
WDTV

Human remains found near Boy Scout Camp Road in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Human remains were discovered on Grafton Rd. in the area of Boy Scout Camp Rd. Friday evening per a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. Beginning at 5:45 p.m., detectives were called to the scene to investigate. shutting down Grafton Rd. for two hours....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Harrison County man indicted for allegedly assaulting elderly victim in his eighties

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Grand Jury returned several indictments, including one involving an alleged assault of an elderly victim and another with alleged concealment of evidence in a shooting incident. Clarence Tyler Shannon, 41, of Cadiz, Ohio was indicted on one count of misdemeanor assault for an incident that […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
matadornetwork.com

The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh

The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Salem woman killed in Route 22 crash

A Salem woman was killed Friday morning in crash on Route 22 in Salem when her vehicle was hit by a flatbed tractor trailer carrying a concrete beam, the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office said. The victim, Sandy L. Jones, 79, of Old William Penn Highway, died of blunt force...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WIS-TV

Child recovering after losing both feet in lawn mower accident

HARRISON CITY, Pa. (WTAE) - A Pennsylvania boy is home after spending three months in the hospital following a horrifying lawn mower accident. On July 30, the Harrison City Volunteer Fire Department received a 911 call of an accident and a double amputation. It was at the home of one of their own: Lieutenant Zach Lovell.
HARRISON CITY, PA
wisr680.com

Teen Injured In Route 422 Crash

At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Wednesday afternoon on Route 422. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 2 p.m. for an accident near the intersection with Route 8 at the Mercer Road overpass. Crews from Butler Township and Butler...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTOV 9

Shooting under investigation in Bellaire

The Bellaire Police Department is currently investigating an isolated shooting incident. They say the altercation took place on the 3400 block of Monroe Street. Authorities say shots were fired but no one was injured. With the help of the Belmont County Sheriff's Department 3 individuals are now in custody. Two males and one female, all who were all arrested on drug possession. The investigation is still underway. Stick with news 9 as we work to learn more.
BELLAIRE, OH
wtae.com

Man in his 40s killed in Washington County crash

EAST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 43-year-old man was killed in a crash in Washington County on Thursday morning. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. on Cracraft Road in East Finley Township. The Washington County coroner said Matthew Rafferty, of Washington, was driving a vehicle that went...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Crash involving tractor trailers, tanker truck forces 60-mile detour for Turnpike drivers

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A crash involving at least two tractor trailers shut down part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike for hours Thursday morning and forced drivers to take a 60-mile detour.The crash happened before 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes between the Cranberry and Beaver Valley exits.In addition to the tractor trailers, the crash caused a tanker truck to hit the median barrier.Crews spent hours clearing the scene, prompting a 60-mile detour for drivers. There were significant delays on both sides of the highway for hours. Crews finally cleared the scene after 2 p.m.Drivers heading through that area have been urged to watch for slowdowns and delays.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WTRF- 7News

3 from Belmont County arrested after drug search

Three people from Belmont County were arrested after a drug search on Wednesday. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says detectives from their Criminal Interdiction Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Neffs. Deputies say the search found a large quantity of meth, money, and two firearms. Two traffic stops were done in connection […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Uniontown mother charged after baby's fentanyl overdose, accused of trying to cover up incident

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) -- A Fayette County woman is behind bars after allegedly trying to cover up her baby's accidental overdose, state police said.Gabrielle Arnold, 26, is charged with aggravated assault of a child, simple assault, child endangerment and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.State police's arrest of Arnold came after a long investigation into what happened to her 1-year-old daughter at their Uniontown home."This occurred in October of 2021, so this has been over a year of investigation," Tpr. Kalee Barnhart, of state police, said.On Oct. 15, 2021, state police said Arnold made a frantic call from her Franklin Avenue...
UNIONTOWN, PA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy