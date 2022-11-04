Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Maryland couple struck, killed while trying to cross Gaithersburg street to vote
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — 70-year-old Ana Ortiz and her 65-year-old husband, Miguel, were hit and killed Tuesday morning by a car as they tried crossing a road in their Gaithersburg neighborhood to get to a polling site," family members confirmed to 7News. Nicole Ukiteyedi says while setting up outside...
Disorderly Man On PCP Hit With Electronic Control Device In Busy Waldorf Intersection: Sheriff
Authorities say that a belligerent man who was caught attempting to stop drivers at a busy Maryland intersection was possibly under the influence before being apprehended in Charles County. Joseph Leroy Duckett, 55, of Indian Head, was released from custody following his arrest on Sunday, Nov. 6 by officers called...
californiaexaminer.net
Kaylee Jones Recovered After 5 Months Missing
On Monday, the sheriff’s office in Carroll County announced that a teenager who had been missing for over five months had been found and returned home. Kaylee Jones, whose birth name was Jillian Paige Temple, was reported missing on June 14 when she allegedly escaped through a second-story window in her New Carrollton, Maryland, home without taking her electronics with her. After discovering that she had been talking to strangers online, her parents took the gadgets away.
Election Day Tragedy: Couple Heading To Vote Killed By Vehicle Near Maryland Polling Place
An elderly man and woman have died after being struck by a vehicle while walking to a polling place to go vote, reports Fox 5 DC. The collision that took the lives of the 70-year-old woman and 65-year-old man occurred around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8. The pair were crossing School Drive heading to Field Roads Elementary School in Gaithersburg to vote, continued the outlet.
Enraged Man Assaults Officers During Dispute In Front Of Pregnant Wife In Frederick: Sheriff
Frederick County Sheriff's deputies had to go to elaborate lengths to apprehend a combative man who assaulted police and his own father in front of his pregnant wife, according to a spokesperson for the agency. Eliseo Escano, 27, of Frederick is facing multiple assault charges after he refused to go...
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee kids caught carrying guns puts residents on edge
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the city continues to struggle with the squeegee kid crisis, some of the youth swarming intersections are armed with more than just a spray bottle and squeegee. Over the weekend, police arrested a 19-year-old squeegee kid for assault and carrying a loaded handgun. "They want...
Crane Operator Falls 30 Feet At Maryland Construction Site, Several Sent To Hospital
At least one crane operator was injured after reportedly falling at a construction site in Silver Spring, authorities say. Two adults suffering from trauma were rushed to a hospital after at least one fell around 30 feet at the construction site of the future Silver Place, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
Alert Issued For Mother-Daughter Duo Missing In Maryland Since 2017
New information has been released by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) as they attempt to locate a mother and daughter who have not been seen in more than five years. The agency released new age-progressed photos of Shariece Clark, who would now be 20, and her...
NBC Washington
Alleged Shooter in Bailey's Crossroads Homicide Turns Himself in to Police
A man wanted in a recent homicide in Bailey’s Crossroads in Fairfax County, Virginia, turned himself in to police Sunday, authorities said. The homicide occurred at the Skyline Towers just before 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of Seminary Road in the Bailey’s Crossroads area on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Fairfax County Police.
fox5dc.com
Body pulled from pond in Montgomery County
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Emergency crews pulled a body from a pond Tuesday morning at a park in Montgomery County. Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that crews responded to the 14500 block of Avery Rd. in Redgate Park in the Rockville area around 10 a.m. for a person in the water.
wfmd.com
Road Rage Incident In Frederick County Leaves Woman With Gun Shot Wounds
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A woman was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 270 Sunday night in Frederick County. The victim told Maryland State Police that she was driving on 270 northbound near Urbana around 7:45 PM, when a vehicle pulled in behind her, flashing their high beams.
WSET
13-year-old boy shot in the head while raking leaves in Prince George's County: Police
OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head while raking leaves Tuesday afternoon in Temple Hills, Md., Prince George's County police said. The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Jameson Street. The child was transported to the hospital and is in critical...
restonnow.com
BREAKING: Shots reportedly fired outside Hutchinson Elementary School in Herndon
Fairfax County police car lights flashing (file photo) A man allegedly fired gunshots outside Hutchinson Elementary School near Herndon before fleeing police and getting into a crash on the Dulles Toll Road. Fairfax County police officers were called to the school for a report of shots being fired into the...
Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.
Two suspects arrested for home invasion, forced child to call for money
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested and charged two suspects for a home invasion from September.
Beloved soccer coach killed by security guard at an East Baltimore bar
The coach of a local championship soccer team is dead tonight after being shot by a security guard at a bar in East Baltimore.
Deadly stabbing at Owings Mills laundromat on Reisterstown Road
A man has been stabbed to death on Reisterstown Road near Owings Mills Boulevard in Owings Mills. Baltimore County police said they're on the scene of a stabbing on Reisterstown Road
Child In 'Grave Condition' At Hospital After Being Shot In Baltimore
A child is in grave condition after being shot in Baltimore earlier this week, authorities say. The 13-year-old girl was shot shortly before 5:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7 in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street, according to Baltimore police. Officers located the girl suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival...
Doctor pleads guilty after giving drugs to Fairfax man who overdosed
FAIRFAX, Va. — A doctor who was licensed to practice medicine in both D.C. and Virginia pled guilty Tuesday after giving a man in Fairfax County drugs despite neither examining him nor having an established doctor-patient relationship. The man then died days later of an overdose. Robert Cao, 39,...
fox5dc.com
Family of security guard speaks out after deadly shooting
Willie Tate, 43, was the beloved security guard at the Giant in Oxon Hill, Maryland who was fatally shot Friday by a suspected shoplifter. Shaunte Tate says she always had concerns about her husband’s safety working at that Giant Food store.
Comments / 0