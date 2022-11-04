Orlando, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 10 high school 🏈 games in Orlando.
The Jupiter Christian High School - West football team will have a game with Lake Highland Prep School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Maynard Evans High School football team will have a game with Lake Nona High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
The University High School - Orlando football team will have a game with Freedom High School - Orlando on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Oak Ridge HS football team will have a game with East River High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Kathleen High School football team will have a game with Bishop Moore High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Cypress Creek High School football team will have a game with Timber Creek High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Boone High School football team will have a game with Edgewater High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
The South Lake HS football team will have a game with Olympia High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Oasis HS football team will have a game with Cornerstone Charter Academy on November 04, 2022, 16:00:01.
The Jones High School football team will have a game with Dr. Phillips High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
Comments / 0