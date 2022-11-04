ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

4 taken to hospital, lanes of traffic blocked after crash in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken to the hospital and lanes of traffic are blocked Wednesday morning after a crash in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the three-vehicle crash at 7:48 a.m. in the area of N. Highway 701 and Adrian Highway.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Man pleads guilty to killing stepdad, former police officer in 2020 shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Conway man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing his stepfather, James Odell Cochran, and was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison, according to an announcement from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Eric Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk, 24, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the March 2020...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Crews respond to 10-acre fire near Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a 10-acre fire near Aynor Wednesday around 3 p.m. Crews were dispatched to the area of Valley Forge Road and Louisville Road for the outside fire with nearby spot fires. NEW: 2 arrested after drugs found near children...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

2 arrested after drugs found near children at Florence County home: Deputies

Saleek Gayvion Shentaze McClease, 24, of Florence, is charged with the distribution of controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Haley Brook Bellamy, 21, of Florence, is charged with the distribution of controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Police investigate a deadly shooting on Wagram Street in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, NC (WPDE) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night on Wagram Street in Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Neighbors said they heard what sounded like gunshots around 10 p.m. They said a short time later they heard police sirens. Officers...
LAURINBURG, NC
wpde.com

Prepare for overnight road closure in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Overnight road closures will be happening in Conway next week. The Laurel Street and Elm Street Intersection will be closed on Monday, Nov. 14, Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Wednesday, Nov. 16. The intersections will be closed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. as contractors complete...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

'Decomposed' body found in Lumberton is life-sized mannequin: Police

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Officials working to identify a body found in Lumberton Tuesday morning said it turned out to be a life-sized mannequin. The Lumberton Police Dept. said an officer patrolling his assigned area found the "decomposed" body around 5 a.m. in the 3600 block of West 5th Street.
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

Drought status upgraded for Horry County, Pee Dee areas

WPDE — Horry County and other Pee Dee counties have upgraded to a higher level of drought status, according to a release from the SC Dept. of Natural Resources. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee decided to wait to evaluate the potential effect of tropical system Nicole before considering any more changes.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Marlboro County schools move to virtual learning Friday due to Hurricane Nicole

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Marlboro County School District announced they will have an e-Learning day Friday due to possible severe weather from Hurricane Nicole. Some football games and recreational activities have also been canceled or rescheduled. For more information on the storm's impact to our area, click here.
wpde.com

RV catches fire in Aynor, no injuries

AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) crews responded to an RV fire in Aynor Monday night, according to the department's Twitter page. They responded to the fire on HWY 129 just before 10 p.m. NEW: Pedestrian hit & killed by Lake City train, officials confirm. No...
AYNOR, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy