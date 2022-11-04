Read full article on original website
Lockdown at Davis High leads to six arrests
YAKIMA, Wash. — A temporary lockdown at A.C. Davis High School led to six arrests, according to the Yakima Police Department’s Public Information Officer Yvette Inzunza. YPD is on campus for reports of people in a car with a possible gun, according to Inzunza. The school was placed under lockdown at 2:10 p.m.; students and staff are reportedly safe and secure inside.
Man arrested for assaulting Sunnyside police officer
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Sunnyside Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man around 2:33 p.m. on November 8 following reported threats, according to Interim Chief Rob Layman. Officers responded to the area around Edison Avenue and S 8th Street after a call reported someone had made threats toward another person.
NonStop Local Election Headquarters – 2022 Midterms
PACIFIC NORTHWEST, Wash.- At NonStop Local we are your local election headquarters. You can watch us on air and cut0ins every half hour during the NBC News Election coverage. For updates on the election results, you can find those scrolling across the bottom of your TV screen. Updates on all...
