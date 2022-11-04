Read full article on original website
Kent banks on same-day ballots, despite Pérez maintaining lead
Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez is maintaining her lead over Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Joe Kent in Washington’s Congressional District 3 race. “I think we’ve all just felt like politics is getting out of hand. There’s so much gridlock and nastiness,” Perez told KIRO Newsradio’s Gee and Ursula Show. “And I decided that it’s time to do something about it.”
Trump news - live: Trump insists DeSantis is less popular as he ‘blames Melania’ for midterm flop
A furious Donald Trump spent the morning after the midterm elections lashing out at those he believes gave him bad advice as several of the candidates he endorsed in pivotal races came up short. Mr Trump is reportedly blaming his wife Melania Trump for advising him to back Mehmet Oz...
Results: Republican Ryan Zinke defeats Democrat Monica Tranel in Montana's 1st Congressional District election
Trump's former US secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke defeated Democrat Monica Tranel in Montana's 1st Congressional District.
Rantz: WA Democrat chairwoman embarrasses herself in transparent voting scam
Washington Democrats chairwoman Tina Podlodowski is trying to convince Republicans to write in conservative lawmaker Brad Klippert for Secretary of State. This is arguably the most embarrassing political stunt we’ve seen in Washington state. It should be labeled a scam. And it betrays how desperate she’s feeling over the race.
Shavers overcomes controversy to claim lead in WA legislative race
Clyde Shavers, a Democrat running for a seat representing Washington’s 10th legislative district, has overcome plenty of controversy to take an early lead over Republican incumbent Greg Gilday. Shavers has 22,878 votes (52.89% of the vote) while Gilday has 20,338 votes (47.01%), as of Wednesday evening. Public safety, freedom...
Another Georgia Runoff With Senate in the Balance. Here Are the Latest Updates on Midterm Election Results
On Wednesday control of the House and the Senate were both still up for grabs. While Republicans inch closer to taking control of the House, high profile gubernatorial and Senate races in Arizona are still too close to call. The Georgia Senate race is heading to a runoff on Dec. 6, the Associated Press said on Wednesday afternoon, when neither Republican Herschel Walker nor incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock reached 50% of the vote. Which party controls the Senate may come down to the vote count in Georgia—just as it did in 2020.
Hageman wins Wyoming US House seat after ousting Cheney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Republican Harriet Hageman has beaten a Native American activist to win Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House, cementing her place as successor to ousted GOP Rep. Liz Cheney. The race between Hageman and Lynnette Grey Bull drew little attention outside Wyoming compared with...
Mace, Trump-backed Fry assure GOP’s 6 US House seats in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina won reelection Tuesday, beating Democrat Annie Andrews to keep her 1st District seat in GOP hands as the major parties battled for control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Mace’s victory came in a midterm election in...
