corpmagazine.com
Danto Furniture Moves Location, Celebrates Four Generations of Service to Greater Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. – Wherewere you in 1940? Watching the Detroit Tigers win the American League Pennant? Keeping a close eye on Europe and Japan? Or, perhaps, going to the neighborhood theatre to plunk down 15 cents to see Walt Disney’s animated masterpiece, “Fantasia?”. However, most likely, if...
Lakefront Bloomfield Twp. home owned by ex-Detroit Piston hits market for $3.5M
A lakefront house designed by a renowned architect and owned by former Detroit Piston Kelly Olynyk is for sale at $3.5 million. Olynyk signed a 3-year deal with the Pistons in 2021 and purchased the home September of 2021. He was traded to the Utah Jazz in September. ...
PLANetizen
Detroit Opens Segment of Joe Lewis Greenway
A 27.5 mile multi-use greenway in Michigan is one step closer to reality, with the city of Detroit opening one segment on its west side between Warren Avenue and Joy Road. The segment follows an old railroad right-of-way adjacent to the Barton McFarland neighborhood. In an article for WDET, Laura...
Look Inside This Abandoned Elementary School In Detroit
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Is it just me, or is Detroit the mecha for abandoned Michigan locations? From funeral homes to schools to even homes, Detroit seems to have a variety of abandoned locations. Not entirely forgotten by man, but not visited as often.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: MI health department awards $7 million to control lead hazards in low-income communities
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has awarded $7 million in grants to curb and control lead hazard in low-income households. The funding comes from Michigan’s Children’s Health Insurance Program. The City of Detroit was awarded more than $1 million. Households must have at least one Medicaid-enrolled resident to be qualified.
fox2detroit.com
Beloved Detroit public school figure Tyrone Winfrey dead at 63
Tyrone Winfrey, who was intimately involved in the Detroit Public School system as both a former school board president and advocate for children as a host of back-to-school events and other community affairs, died over the weekend. The 63-year-old lost his battle with prostate cancer after five years.
fox2detroit.com
DTE VETS Energy Group helps Air Force veteran left with burn pit breathing injuries
FOX 2 (WJBK) - It’s a gift that has a ripple effect. "We are receiving a donation from DTE for Burn Pit 360," said Kevin Hensley, state legislative director, VFW Michigan, Burn Pits 360. The nonprofit has a dedicated mission to improving post-deployment medical outcomes for current and former...
michiganradio.org
Detroit renters with building problems do have options. Here's how to protect yourselves.
For Detroiters, navigating the city’s labyrinth-like rental landscape, building codes, and landlords can be stressful. If elevators are broken, or there’s sewage in the basement, or no heat in the winter, late or ignored service requests can be disastrous. Thousands of Detroiters faced eviction cases from a rental...
Police Looking for Detroit Man Who Tortured Dog & Sent Video to Ex
Police in the Detroit area are looking for a man who videotaped his ex-girlfriend's dog being tortured and then sent her the footage. Julius Holley is accused of stealing the woman's six-pound Yorkie, torturing it, and leaving it in a bucket outside the woman's front door. Horrific Case of Animal...
Stories From Metro Detroit’s Top Doctors: Dr. Jason Pasley | 2022 Excellence in Care Awards
Dr. Jason Pasley is one of three honorees in Hour Detroit’s Excellence in Care Awards. See the full list of Top Docs here. Video shot and produced by HOUR. The post Stories From Metro Detroit’s Top Doctors: Dr. Jason Pasley | 2022 Excellence in Care Awards appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
michiganradio.org
Detroiters facing unsafe conditions can withhold rent payments. Here’s how one woman put her rent money aside and got to keep it.
Many renters in Detroit are living in uninhabitable homes, according to a study from the University of Michigan. Moldy walls, water backed up in the basement, broken porch steps and a lack of hot water can make a home unsafe. But renters do have options to get their landlord to...
How a Detroit firefighter’s death might have sent an innocent man to prison
Fire wall: The case of Mario Willis (part I)
50 years after historic Detroit election, Erma Henderson's legacy lives on
On Tuesday, Election Day, the Rev. Dr. JoAnn Watson will open the doors of her church early to the surrounding neighborhood. And once those doors are open, Watson hopes the people will keep rolling in — all morning, all through the afternoon, and into the early evening — because West Side Unity Church, 4727 Joy Road, will be a polling place serving voters in precinct 447. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
27-year-old Michigan woman missing for weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights is still missing weeks after suddenly leaving her job and home without notice. Alexandria Lexie Gorman, 27, of Gaylord, has not been heard from since Oct. 16, according to Michigan State Police. She left...
HipHopDX.com
Tee Grizzley Donates Hundreds Of Free Meals In Detroit To Celebrate New Album
Detroit, MI - Tee Grizzley has taken some time out of his latest album rollout to give back to his community, donating hundreds of free meals to his Detroit hometown. To celebrate the release of his new album Chapters of the Trenches, Grizzley opened up a pop-up food truck in his old neighborhood and donated 400 “Tee Grizzley Bowls” from Hoodbachi Grill to the community that raised him.
Salvation Army of Metro Detroit accepting Christmas assistance applications
(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is accepting applications from residents in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties for its Christmas assistance program. Officials with The Salvation Army say that families with children up to 14 years of age can apply to receive assistance from the Metro Detroit Salvation Army corps community centers.Christmas assistance includes assistance with toys and holiday meals.Senior citizens with receive grocery store gift cards through this program.To apply, applicants must provide: proof of all members living in the householdform of identification (driver's license or state ID) from adultsproof that they live in the zip code served by the corps through which they are applyingnames and ages of children in the household (for assistance with toys)Applicants can apply online or by phone, but they must apply through the corps in their local community. To find the nearest corps community center, visit here.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County to vote on public transit with SMART service on the ballot
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Public transit is on the ballot and Tuesday we’ll find out if Oakland County is on board. Voters there will decide on a tax hike for some communities that would provide millions for SMART to run countywide, as well as funding for smaller transportation providers like western and northern Oakland transportation authorities and the Older Persons' Commission.
fox2detroit.com
Gravel hauler loses trailer on I-75, spilling load of dirt on freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Several lanes on I-75 are closed after a gravel hauler lost a trailer, causing dirt to be spilled on the freeway. Michigan State Police currently have the right and the center line closed on southbound I-75 near Canfiff. Police say a gravel hauler and a passenger...
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
It's the first weekend that the Downtown Detroit Markets and the Monroe Street Midway winter activities will be open this season. Check them out or find more activities around Southeast Michigan. Downtown Detroit Markets. Thursday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 13. Cadillac Square in Downtown Detroit. Get your holiday shopping...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This pizza spot gives curbside service a new meaning
Day or night, rain or shine, this pizza spot is ready to curb your craving for pizza. It’s called Zabot Pizza Robot and Jason Carr and his daughter, Gia, went to check out this unique spot and ordered a cheese pizza. According to Jason, Zabot Pizza Robot is open...
