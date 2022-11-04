ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Opens Segment of Joe Lewis Greenway

A 27.5 mile multi-use greenway in Michigan is one step closer to reality, with the city of Detroit opening one segment on its west side between Warren Avenue and Joy Road. The segment follows an old railroad right-of-way adjacent to the Barton McFarland neighborhood. In an article for WDET, Laura...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Abandoned Elementary School In Detroit

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Is it just me, or is Detroit the mecha for abandoned Michigan locations? From funeral homes to schools to even homes, Detroit seems to have a variety of abandoned locations. Not entirely forgotten by man, but not visited as often.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: MI health department awards $7 million to control lead hazards in low-income communities

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has awarded $7 million in grants to curb and control lead hazard in low-income households. The funding comes from Michigan’s Children’s Health Insurance Program. The City of Detroit was awarded more than $1 million. Households must have at least one Medicaid-enrolled resident to be qualified.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Beloved Detroit public school figure Tyrone Winfrey dead at 63

Tyrone Winfrey, who was intimately involved in the Detroit Public School system as both a former school board president and advocate for children as a host of back-to-school events and other community affairs, died over the weekend. The 63-year-old lost his battle with prostate cancer after five years.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

50 years after historic Detroit election, Erma Henderson's legacy lives on

On Tuesday, Election Day, the Rev. Dr. JoAnn Watson will open the doors of her church early to the surrounding neighborhood. And once those doors are open, Watson hopes the people will keep rolling in — all morning, all through the afternoon, and into the early evening — because West Side Unity Church, 4727 Joy Road, will be a polling place serving voters in precinct 447. ...
DETROIT, MI
HipHopDX.com

Tee Grizzley Donates Hundreds Of Free Meals In Detroit To Celebrate New Album

Detroit, MI - Tee Grizzley has taken some time out of his latest album rollout to give back to his community, donating hundreds of free meals to his Detroit hometown. To celebrate the release of his new album Chapters of the Trenches, Grizzley opened up a pop-up food truck in his old neighborhood and donated 400 “Tee Grizzley Bowls” from Hoodbachi Grill to the community that raised him.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Salvation Army of Metro Detroit accepting Christmas assistance applications

(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is accepting applications from residents in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties for its Christmas assistance program. Officials with The Salvation Army say that families with children up to 14 years of age can apply to receive assistance from the Metro Detroit Salvation Army corps community centers.Christmas assistance includes assistance with toys and holiday meals.Senior citizens with receive grocery store gift cards through this program.To apply, applicants must provide: proof of all members living in the householdform of identification (driver's license or state ID) from adultsproof that they live in the zip code served by the corps through which they are applyingnames and ages of children in the household (for assistance with toys)Applicants can apply online or by phone, but they must apply through the corps in their local community. To find the nearest corps community center, visit here. 
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County to vote on public transit with SMART service on the ballot

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Public transit is on the ballot and Tuesday we’ll find out if Oakland County is on board. Voters there will decide on a tax hike for some communities that would provide millions for SMART to run countywide, as well as funding for smaller transportation providers like western and northern Oakland transportation authorities and the Older Persons' Commission.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Gravel hauler loses trailer on I-75, spilling load of dirt on freeway

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Several lanes on I-75 are closed after a gravel hauler lost a trailer, causing dirt to be spilled on the freeway. Michigan State Police currently have the right and the center line closed on southbound I-75 near Canfiff. Police say a gravel hauler and a passenger...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

It's the first weekend that the Downtown Detroit Markets and the Monroe Street Midway winter activities will be open this season. Check them out or find more activities around Southeast Michigan. Downtown Detroit Markets. Thursday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 13. Cadillac Square in Downtown Detroit. Get your holiday shopping...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This pizza spot gives curbside service a new meaning

Day or night, rain or shine, this pizza spot is ready to curb your craving for pizza. It’s called Zabot Pizza Robot and Jason Carr and his daughter, Gia, went to check out this unique spot and ordered a cheese pizza. According to Jason, Zabot Pizza Robot is open...
