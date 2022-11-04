Shenandoah, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Onlookers asked head coach Nate Murphy the same question week after week: What’s going on with Hylton football?. Sure, the Bulldogs had experienced some down seasons since fielding their first varsity team in 1992. But 3-7 finishes in 2007 and again in 2021 were anomalies for Prince William County’s...

