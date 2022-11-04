Shenandoah, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Onlookers asked head coach Nate Murphy the same question week after week: What’s going on with Hylton football?. Sure, the Bulldogs had experienced some down seasons since fielding their first varsity team in 1992. But 3-7 finishes in 2007 and again in 2021 were anomalies for Prince William County’s...
A new guaranteed income program will give hundreds of dollars to eligible households in Virginia per month for two years. The authorities started accepting applications for the guaranteed income program on October 31. Those who haven’t yet applied for this guaranteed stimulus check from Virginia need to hurry as the...
Luray, Va – The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force recently conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue in the areas of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page County, during October 26-28, 2022.
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Board of Supervisors met Monday night and approved plans for county staff to move forward with plans for a Community Center in Luray. The Community Center would be built on a property already owned by the county that is directly across from the Page County Technical Center.
LEESBURG, Va. — Additional police officers will be patrolling an elementary school in Leesburg, Virginia, Monday after a rumored online threat, police said. The beefed-up security is a measure taken out of an abundance of caution, despite the threat not seeming credible. An online chat mentioned a rumored threat...
A two-vehicle crash Monday at 9:45 a.m. on Interstate 64, at the 21-mile marker in Alleghany County took the life of a Stafford man. According to Virginia State Police, a 1999 Chevrolet Prizm was traveling west, in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 at the 21-mile marker when the Chevrolet struck a 2007 Hyundai Sonata head-on.
According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place at 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 on Edinburg Gap Road near Vale Vista Drive. It was determined that a 2006 Dodge Dakota was heading east on Edinburg Gap Road when it crossed the center line and hit a Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading west.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Silver Line extension to Dulles Airport will open at 2 p.m. on November 15, according to the Washington Metro Area Transit Authority. That's when the first train will leave Ashburn, Virginia. D.C. Metro officials announced last month that the Silver Line extension would be ready...
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the arrest of 3 Harrisonburg men after a chase. Deputies took a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Senedo Road Edinburg. Prior to arrival Deputies learned that an assault with a firearm being brandished and possible shots fired...
The Virginia Department of Health lifted the Algal Mat alerts for the North Fork of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Strasburg for the season. The Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) Task Force suspends operation at the end of October each year as the recreational swimming season ends. The cooling...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County. VSP says the crash happened along Route 675, near Vale Vista Drive, around 12: 50 p.m. Saturday, November 5. A 2006 Dodge Dakota crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided with a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Traffic was backed up for miles on the Beltway Inner Loop in Montgomery County, Maryland, Monday evening after a crash involving a cement truck and two other vehicles, authorities say. All lanes were shut down at the University Boulevard exit, causing traffic backups more than four miles long. The lanes...
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Village at Gordon House says it will be closing its doors next year. The senior living community announced Tuesday, November 8, that it recently notified staff, residents, and their families of an anticipated closure date of March 1, 2023. “We have enjoyed a wonderful 40...
The Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services (WCDFRS) announced the promotion of Captain Gerry Maiatico to Assistant Fire Chief. Maiatico is a Warren County High School graduate and is dedicated to pursuing continued education related to his position with the DFR. Maiatico has been with the WCFRD since...
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) reported that they found illegal narcotics and wanted suspects near the town of Shenandoah. These finds come after a search warrant was executed on the morning of Nov. 9 with the help of the Shenandoah and Elkton Police Departments, according to a video posted on the PCSO Facebook page.
