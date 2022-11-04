ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Suffolk, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Suffolk.

The King's Fork High School football team will have a game with Nansemond River High School on November 04, 2022, 15:50:00.

King's Fork High School
Nansemond River High School
November 04, 2022
15:50:00
Varsity Football

The King's Fork High School football team will have a game with Nansemond River High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

King's Fork High School
Nansemond River High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Hickory High School football team will have a game with Lakeland High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

Hickory High School
Lakeland High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County win big

Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. En Punto: Los resultados de las elecciones locales …. Un día después de las elecciones de medio término, hay unos resultados definitivos en unas carreras importantes en Hampton Roads. Esta semana, Jon Dowding le presenta los resultados de...
GATES COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

One critically injured following shooting in Newport News, man arrested

One critically injured following shooting in Newport …. Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Bobby Scott wins reelection in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional …. WAVY News 10. No one hurt after boat drifts toward MMMBT. Councilman John Moss conceded in VB’s District 9 …. WAVY Weather...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

The oldest public high school for Black students is in Virginia. Now, its alum want to preserve it

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — At the corner of Wesley street in Petersburg, sits a rich piece of Black history — the Peabody School Building. Established in 1870, the school is one of the oldest public schools for Black students in the country, something alum want to be preserved. “This school has produced artists, doctors, lawyers, businesspeople, […]
PETERSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Suspect robs tobacco store in Newport News

Police: Suspect robs tobacco store in Newport News. Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Bobby Scott wins reelection in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional …. WAVY News 10. No one hurt after boat drifts toward MMMBT. Councilman John Moss conceded in VB’s District 9 …. WAVY Weather...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Van nearly crushed by counterweight on Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. — A van with two people in it was nearly crushed by the counterweight of the Great Bridge Bridge, the Chesapeake Police Department said. CPD said a call came in around noon Monday reporting that a van had broken down in the center lane of the Great Bridge Bridge, and it was nearly crushed by the counterweight for the drawbridge during a scheduled opening.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
chainstoreage.com

Chicken Salad Chick expands in Virginia Beach

A fast-growing restaurant chain is charging forward with its expansion plans. Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual brand that serves Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch, announced the signing of a six-unit development deal in the Virginia Beach metro. Franchisee Melissa Holt, who opened a Hampton, Va., location in December and...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk seeks residential proposals for former John T. West School site in Olde Huntersville

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk wants to redevelop the former John T. West School site that once housed the city’s first public high school for African Americans. To that end, the city is looking for qualified real estate developers to submit qualifications and full proposals to redevelop the now vacant site, located in the Olde Huntersville neighborhood.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Magic Number for Retirement

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Cameron Wealth Group joined us with tips for saving for retirement. They’re holding a special promotion for Hampton Roads Show viewers: the first five callers with assets over $250,000 will get a complimentary comprehensive retirement plan at no cost. Cameron Wealth Group. 700...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTKR

Norfolk State dominates Virginia University of Lynchburg in season opener

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State picked up right where the Spartans left off last season when they were able to take control over most of their opponents. Seven NSU players scored in double figures as the green and gold rolled to a 109-59 victory over Virginia University of Lynchburg in the Spartans' 2022-2023 season opener on Monday night at Echols Hall.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

$50K lottery tickets sold in Williamsburg, Hampton

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although the largest-ever Powerball jackpot winning ticket was purchased clear across the country, a few lucky winners in cashed out on big prizes after playing the lottery in Hampton Roads. More than 303,000 Powerball tickets were bought in Virginia ahead of Saturday’s drawing. After...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
whro.org

Photos: Cheroenhaka Nottoway tribe holds annual powwow

The Cheroenhaka Nottoway Tribe held its annual Corn Harvest Powwow this weekend in Courtland, where the tribe is headquartered. The Cheroenhaka are one of Virginia's state-recognized tribe, but hasn't achieved federal recognition yet. That designation makes certain federal funding and programs available to them. The tribe operates a nonprofit entity...
COURTLAND, VA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy