Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Related
Mysuncoast.com
North Port announces preps ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port was hit significantly hard by Hurricane Ian. Crews are still recovering from debris and homes were destroyed by flooding. The City will open a self-serve sandbag station today to help residents prepare for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The...
Mysuncoast.com
City of North Port announces delays and closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port Storm has paused debris collection due to increasing winds expected from Tropical Storm Nicole. Collection will resume when the system passes. Crews have been working diligently to collect construction and demolition and vegetative debris caused by Hurricane Ian, with more...
Mysuncoast.com
Debris collection halted in Sarasota County ahead of Nicole
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to predicted wind gusts from Tropical Storm Nicole exceeding speeds for safe working conditions, Hurricane Ian debris operations in the unincorporated area of Sarasota County have been suspended effective immediately. Public debris drop-off sites are closed. Debris collection operations and public drop-off sites will remain...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota, Manatee public schools to be closed Thursday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Public schools in Sarasota and Manatee counties are closing Thursday due to expected bad weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. In Manatee, schools and support sites, including Manatee Technical College, will be closed Thursday. Due to an extra 30 minutes of instruction time funded by taxes, no make-up day is needed. Schools are closed Friday, Nov. 10 for Veterans Day. Extracurricular activities will resume Nov. 11.
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA closing disaster relief centers as Nicole approaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Disaster relief centers set up after Hurricane Ian will be closed most of the week as the latest tropical system heads toward Florida, the Florida Department of Emergency Management said Monday. The centers, which provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee, Sarasota schools cancel games, after-school activities this week
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District has canceled all extracurricular activities at schools starting Wednesday night, in anticipation of bad weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole. School officials said because gusty winds and rain bands may arrive as early as Wednesday afternoon, all extracurricular activities are...
Mysuncoast.com
Venice high school coach under investigation
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice High School football coach is on leave after two former female students reported that he touched them inappropriately. The Sarasota County School District has launched an internal investigation. The suspect, Venice High School assistant football coach Brian Ryals, is on leave while the internal investigation is underway.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee, Sarasota election officials not concerned with Nicole
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With Hurricane Ian making it more difficult for some voters to cast their ballots, and subtropical storm Nicole looming— Sarasota and Manatee County election officials state they’re not projecting it to deter voters from making it to the polls. “Right now we’re keeping an...
Mysuncoast.com
Know before you vote: Tips on Tuesday’s midterms for Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s Supervisor Ron Turner is offering information that will help ensure a smooth General Election voting experience for Sarasota County voters:. Know what is on your ballot before you go to vote. Every voter may download a personalized sample ballot at SarasotaVotes.gov. Additionally, a...
Mysuncoast.com
State, federal agencies assessing Suncoast’s needs after Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - State and federal agencies met in North Port Monday to assess needs for counties on the Suncoast in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The City of North Port hosted the economic recovery and resiliency workshop Monday to discuss economic stability and growth in areas including transportation and stormwater management infrastructure for Sarasota, Charlotte and Manatee counties.
Mysuncoast.com
Ballot break-down: Notable Suncoast races
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Election day is almost here. If you’re asking yourself “What’s on the ballot?” the specific answer to that question depends on where you live. To break it all down, ABC7 sifted through sample ballots from specific addresses in both Manatee and Sarasota counties.
Comments / 0