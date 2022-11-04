ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, VA

Marion, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

The Graham High School football team will have a game with Marion Senior High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

Graham High School
Marion Senior High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

WDBJ7.com

New pro hockey team headed to Wythe County with redevelopment of Apex Center

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Wythe County Release) - Professional hockey is about to have a new home in Virginia. Wythe County announced Monday it will lease the 5,330-seat, 90,000-square foot Appalachian Exposition (Apex) Center at Exit 77 to Apex Drive Holdings, LLC (ADH). ADH’s renewable 10-year lease will bring hockey, other indoor sports, concerts and events to the center, which opened in 2019.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
pmg-va.com

Tide downs Devils to seize No. 1 seed

Predominantly a second-half team in 2022, Galax didn’t wait around this time. Having dominated after halftime for most of the season, the Maroon Tide scored 24 consecutive points to break a first-quarter tie and dealt Grayson County a 31-14 Mountain Empire District defeat in the regular season finale Friday at Galax High School.
GALAX, VA
WJHL

Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Griffith wins big in Carroll, 9th District

Republican Morgan Griffin will retain his seat in Virginia’s 9th Congressional District thanks in part to an overwhelming showing of support in Carroll County. With approximately 75 percent of the vote with a little over 200,000 votes calculated in the district, Griffith held a wide edge in the race against Democratic challenger Taysha Lee DeVaughan. Griffith enjoyed an even wider margin in Carroll County, where he unofficially received 8,049 votes to DeVaughan’s 1,374 in the first tallies released Tuesday night by the Carroll County Voter Registrar’s Office. Including 27 write-ins, Griffith unofficially took 85% of the vote in Carroll.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Motorcycle pursuit ends in Washington County, VA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A multi-department search party ended a high-speed motorcycle pursuit in Washington County, Virginia, police say. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies say they spotted a black motorcycle traveling at an “alarming high rate of speed” down Glenbrook Avenue in Meadowview, Virginia around 6:30 p.m. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Washingtonian.com

An Abortion Battle in Southwest Virginia Could Have Big Implications

Late last month, the city council in Bristol, Virginia—a small city in the southwest corner of the state—began reviewing an unusual zoning proposal: an ordinance that would restrict abortion within the city’s borders. This is among the first attempts to restrict abortion at the local level (rather than via state law) since the Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In states like Virginia—where abortion is legal but not explicitly protected by state law—it’s not clear if or how localities can restrict abortion. The zoning proposal in Bristol “is kind of a bellwether,” says Richard Schragger, a UVA law professor who studies local government. “Once the Supreme Court overruled Roe, it opened the door to these very issues all over the country.”
BRISTOL, VA
wbtw.com

Virginia wildfire spanned 500 acres, threatened many homes

DAVENPORT, Va. (WJHL) — Crews continue to douse hotspots in a 500-acre wildfire that ravaged Buchanan County over the weekend. Russell Proctor with the Virginia Department of Forestry said a 15-member crew responded to the fire — dubbed the Hurricane Fire — at 4 p.m. Friday and continued the attempt to contain it.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out

PULASKI, Va. (WFXR)– On Nov. 3, the Pulaski police department reported Jerrod Celablee Brown stole a police vehicle and then attempted to run over two officers. Brown then wrecked the vehicle, stole firearms from it, and took off on foot. He was arrested the next day, with help from...
PULASKI, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “The incident has been resolved and a suspect is in custody. Thank you for your patience as we assisted local and federal agencies attempting to apprehend a wanted subject.”. EARLIER STORY: A large police presence has converged in the 700 block of Auburn Ave....
RADFORD, VA
q95fm.net

Three Adults, One Juvenile Charged In Felony Assault Case

An update from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office:. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has secured charges in reference to an incident occurring on October 30th, 2022, in the Mill Creek section of Pound, Virginia. The Sheriff’s Office has worked closely with the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to secure warrants and will continue exhausting all resources throughout this ongoing investigation. The complexity of this case has required numerous interviews and an extensive examination of evidence which has been and will continue to be conducted. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office appreciate the concerns of the public and the information provided by citizens in the assistance of this case.
POUND, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski County Emergency Management posts report of wildfire

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Emergency Management posted about a wildfire that occurred in the area yesterday. According to Pulaski County Emergency Management, fire crews have contained a wildfire that started around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, near Mabe Hollow in the Hiwassee area. Reports say personnel, equipment,...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Reported Bristol stabbing leads to attempted murder charges

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol man faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder following an alleged stabbing early Monday morning. Sullivan County court documents penned by a responding officer state that the incident began at a home on the 1100 block on Broad Street, where police were called following a reported stabbing. Witnesses say […]
BRISTOL, VA
cardinalnews.org

Electric trucks are already running daily routes in Southwest Virginia

If you are out and about in Southwest Virginia, you may have seen them. Pulling 53-foot-long trailers, and standing over 13 feet tall, they are hard to miss. But you may not have heard them, because they move very quietly. They are battery-electric trucks, forerunners of an electrified future, and they are already running daily routes in Southwest Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
