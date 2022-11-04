Marietta, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Marietta.
The Blessed Trinity Catholic High School football team will have a game with Lassiter High School on November 04, 2022, 15:45:00.
Blessed Trinity Catholic High School
Lassiter High School
November 04, 2022
15:45:00
Varsity Football
The Blessed Trinity Catholic High School football team will have a game with Lassiter High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Blessed Trinity Catholic High School
Lassiter High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Football
The Pope High School football team will have a game with Sprayberry High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Pope High School
Sprayberry High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football
The Pinecrest Academy football team will have a game with The Walker School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Pinecrest Academy
The Walker School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Football
The Wheeler High School football team will have a game with Walton High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Wheeler High School
Walton High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Football
