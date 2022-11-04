Read full article on original website
Kait 8
3rd arrest made in connection with Caruthersville homicide
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A third person wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Caruthersville woman has been arrested. According to Caruthersville Police, Jamourion Grimsley was taken into custody on Monday, November 7, with the help of the U. S. Marshals Service and Jackson, Missouri Police. Grimsley was...
KFVS12
Driver involved in chase taken into custody, police say
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police say a driver involved in a chase with officers was taken into custody on Tuesday, November 8. The driver has not been identified, but is being held at the Pemiscot County Justice Center on a 24-hour hold. According to Caruthersville Police, officers were requested...
Kait 8
Man arrested attempting to meet minor at hotel room, police say
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and the SWAT team arrested an out-of-state man attempting to meet a teen girl at a Jonesboro hotel. According to a probable cause affidavit, the Jonesboro Police Department arrested 57-years-old David Martin Odom, a registered sex offender from...
WBBJ
Man in custody after aggravated assault, shots fired in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department has released details on a Sunday morning incident involving shots fired. 29-year-old Jonathan Jones, of Sharon, Tennessee, is facing charges of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm, and evading arrest. According to an incident report, a Martin Police officer responded to a...
Kait 8
Police officer injured in suspected DUI crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro police officer suffered serious injuries when investigators said a suspected drunk driver slammed head-on into her cruiser. According to the initial incident report, the crash happened at 10:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the intersection of Aggie Road and Wolf Den Drive. Officer Sadie...
Kait 8
Police: Bracelet worth nearly $38,000 stolen from jewelry store
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are looking for two suspects involved in the theft of an expensive piece of jewelry. According to an initial incident report, at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, officer Jonathan Haggans was dispatched to Sissy’s Log Cabin on Parkwood Street about said theft.
Kait 8
Missouri man killed in multi-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - An 88-year-old Matthews man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Monday, Nov. 7, Howard Melton was heading east on Highway 61 in Matthews in a 2001 Ford Ranger when he struck the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by 69-year-old Patricia Leach-Nelson of Lilbourn.
Kait 8
Man hit by train, helicopter at scene
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – Paragould police are currently investigating an incident involving a man being hit by a train. Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department said about 6:22 p.m., they received a call about a train hitting the man near the intersection of Bard Road and North Seventh Avenue.
westkentuckystar.com
Charges for Hickman County woman after two-county pursuit
A traffic stop and vehicle pursuit resulted in the arrest of a Hickman County woman in Bardwell early Monday morning. Ballard County deputies stopped 39-year-old Michelle McCutchen in Wickliffe, but she reportedly refused to give an ID or exit the vehicle. Deputies reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol in the vehicle.
Kait 8
1 killed, another injured in crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another man suffered injuries early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12 a.m. Nov. 4 on Mississippi County Road 286 near Blytheville. Christopher Anderson, 40, of Cooter was westbound when his 2013 Ford F-150...
Kait 8
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A suspect in the murder of a 29-year-old Jonesboro man has been arrested. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, on Friday, Nov. 4 detectives arrested 21-year-old Jataylon McClellan Jones in connection to the shooting death of Diamond Kyriek McDuffy. The initial incident report said officers responded...
kfmo.com
Farmington Driver Injured in Butler County
(Butler County, MO) A man from Farmington, 50 year old Fred J. Leeper Jr., is seriously injured after a Saturday traffic accident in Butler County. According to Highway Patrol Reports Leeper was driving a pick up east on Highway 60, 4 miles east of Poplar Bluff, when it ran off the road and crashed into a tree. Leeper, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center at Poplar Bluff.
KFVS12
Former teacher allegedly caught on camera abusing students in Hayti
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman has been arrested in a case of child abuse, according to a statement from the Hayti Police Department. Staff at the Early Learning Center (DAEOC) reported seeing a teacher, 23-year-old Gladys Johnson of Caruthersville, abusing students on video. The center terminated Johnson after discovering...
Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
Kait 8
Fonticiella wins prosecuting attorney race
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sonia Fonticiella has been elected prosecuting attorney. She defeated Martin E. Lilly. She will serve the 2nd Judicial District, which includes Craighead, Poinsett, Clay, Greene, Mississippi, and Crittenden Counties. You can track all Election Day results by clicking here. You can also find more information by...
KFVS12
Suspects wanted in Poplar Bluff wallet theft investigation
A Southeast Missouri State Anthropology professor and her students dig deep into real unsolved cases. New Madrid County gas leak shuts down portion of Highway 61. The New Madrid County emergency management director says a major gas leak has shut down a portion of Highway 61 north of Marston. Hidden...
Kait 8
Earthquake reported in Mississippi County
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.3 earthquake Wednesday morning in Mississippi County. The quake occurred at 8:51 a.m. Nov. 9. It was located 4.1 miles north-northeast of Dell and had a depth of 5.4 kilometers (3.35 miles). So far, the USGS has received...
Driver killed in crash with school bus in Dyer County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Milan, Tennessee man was killed in a collision with a school bus in Dyer County on Wednesday. Aaron Barksdale, 21, was killed when his Chevy Malibu hit a school bus at the intersection of Hogwallow Road and Jones Road around 7 a.m., the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a report. No […]
thunderboltradio.com
Liquor By The Drink Passes in South Fulton; Fails in Obion
A split decision was made in Obion County pertaining to the referendum of liquor-by-the-drink in two municipalities. Final numbers from both early voting, and Tuesday’s election day voting, showed South Fulton voters casting ballots in favor of the alcohol measure, 353-to-194. In the Town of Obion, the opportunity to...
Kait 8
Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person died during an early morning crash just north of Jonesboro. According to ArDOT, a vehicle caught fire after the crash Tuesday, Nov. 1, around 7:30 a.m., just north of Jonesboro on Hwy. 63. A preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police said 40-year-old Christopher...
