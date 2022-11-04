ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Glen Burnie, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

The Parkville High School football team will have a game with Glen Burnie High School on November 04, 2022, 15:30:01.

Parkville High School
Glen Burnie High School
November 04, 2022
15:30:01
2022 MPSSAA Football Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

CSM Mourns Loss Of Students

LA PLATA, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) is profoundly saddened to share that three CSM students were involved in the tragic murder-suicide that occurred in La Plata Nov. 4. This is a tragedy that is felt by our entire community, and we extend our deepest condolences...
LA PLATA, MD
baltimorepositive.com

The Schock of a Dundalk homecoming for a rock and roll queen

The Go-Go’s legendary drummer came home to visit with Nestor on the Maryland Crab Cake Tour at The Tasting Room above The Fountain at Drug City in Dundalk. As serendipity would have it, John Allen of Stone Horses made his way home, too, and took a Schocking tour of East Baltimore and Highlandtown music, cymbals and two rock stars who have seen the world.
DUNDALK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup. 
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion

A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Election Day Tragedy: Couple Heading To Vote Killed By Vehicle Near Maryland Polling Place

An elderly man and woman have died after being struck by a vehicle while walking to a polling place to go vote, reports Fox 5 DC. The collision that took the lives of the 70-year-old woman and 65-year-old man occurred around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8. The pair were crossing School Drive heading to Field Roads Elementary School in Gaithersburg to vote, continued the outlet.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman shot during road-rage incident on highway in West Maryland, troopers say

BALTIMORE -- A woman was injured during a road-rage shooting in Frederick County on Sunday, according to the Maryland State Police.The woman told Maryland state troopers that she was shot in the leg by another driver while traveling on I-270 North near the 26-mile marker around 7:45 p.m., authorities said.She said the vehicle was flashing its high beams at her from behind before changing lanes and pulling up next to her, according to the Maryland State Police. At that point, he displayed a gun and shot at her, authorities said.The gunshot victim was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center via medevac to receive treatment for her injury, according to the Maryland State Police. Maryland state troopers do not have a vehicle or suspect description at this time.Anyone who witnessed the shooting should contact Maryland State Police at 301-600-4150.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

$100,000 Prize Comes To Persistent Upper Marlboro Powerball Player

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Persistence paid off for an Upper Marlboro man, who played the same sets of numbers for years. Husband finds success with numbers he has used for years. After playing the same sets of Powerball numbers for years and winning only small prizes, a Prince George’s County man had to wake his wife up on Aug. 20 to share his incredible news.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police responding to aggravated assault find man with severed hand in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the southwest neighborhood of Rognel Heights on Tuesday morning and found a 32-year-old man with a severed hand, authorities said.Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were sent to the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue to assist an assault victim, police said.The man had also sustained a severe laceration to the forehead, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.Hours later, around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were still unable to find the man's hand, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 homicide victims identified by Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in the city over the weekend:. 20-year-old Tyjuan Redd was killed on November 5, 2022, while in the 1400 block of North Potomac Street. 33-year-old Eric Henson was killed on November 5, 2022, in the 2500...
BALTIMORE, MD
News 8 WROC

Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
LA PLATA, MD
Daily Voice

Man Shot, Killed By Officers In West Baltimore ID'd As 'No Shoot Zone' Activist Tyree Moorehead

A man who was killed by police while attacking a woman in a Baltimore intersection was widely known for his campaign against gun violence, according to multiple reports. Baltimore residents took to social media to speak about the death of Tyree Moorehead, 46, who was known to many as "Mr. No Shoot Zone". Moorehead was known to spray-paint the phrase "No Shoot Zone" at the scenes of shootings across the city, the reports continue.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Did You Know The Bar That Created The Buffalo Wing Has a Maryland Location?

Did you know the bar that invented the Buffalo wing has a location in Maryland? Located in nearby Frederick, Anchor Bar opened up shop at 5605 Spectrum Drive in 2019. It’s also opening another nearby location at 1610 Village Market Blvd. in Leesburg at some point in 2023. Anchor Bar now has over 50 franchises across the United Stayes. Curious to hear the story of the original Buffalo wings? Check it out below.
FREDERICK, MD
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy