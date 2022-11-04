Durham, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Durham.
The Hoke County High School football team will have a game with Hillside High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
Hoke County High School
Hillside High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
D1MEDIAPRO-2022 Football Playoffs
The Richlands High School football team will have a game with Southern School of Energy and Sustainability on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
Richlands High School
Southern School of Energy and Sustainability
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
