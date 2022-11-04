Chesapeake, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chesapeake.
The Indian River High School football team will have a game with Grassfield High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
Indian River High School
Grassfield High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
The Great Bridge High School football team will have a game with Deep Creek High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
Great Bridge High School
Deep Creek High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
