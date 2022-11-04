ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Lexington.

The Lafayette High School football team will have a game with Bryan Station High School on November 04, 2022, 15:30:00.

Lafayette High School
Bryan Station High School
November 04, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Conner High School football team will have a game with Frederick Douglass High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

Conner High School
Frederick Douglass High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
2022 KHSAA Football Playoffs

The Oldham County High School football team will have a game with Paul Laurence Dunbar High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

Oldham County High School
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
2022 KHSAA Football Playoffs

