Lexington, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Lexington.
The Lafayette High School football team will have a game with Bryan Station High School on November 04, 2022, 15:30:00.
Lafayette High School
Bryan Station High School
November 04, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Football
The Conner High School football team will have a game with Frederick Douglass High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
Conner High School
Frederick Douglass High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
2022 KHSAA Football Playoffs
The Oldham County High School football team will have a game with Paul Laurence Dunbar High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Oldham County High School
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
2022 KHSAA Football Playoffs
