Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 6 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Baltimore.

The Benjamin Franklin High School football team will have a game with Frederick Douglass High School on November 04, 2022, 12:00:00.

Benjamin Franklin High School
Frederick Douglass High School
November 04, 2022
12:00:00
2022 MPSSAA Football Playoffs

The Fairmont Heights High School football team will have a game with Carver Vo-Technical High School on November 04, 2022, 14:50:00.

Fairmont Heights High School
Carver Vo-Technical High School
November 04, 2022
14:50:00
2022 MPSSAA Football Regional

The Catonsville High School football team will have a game with Mergenthaler Vo-Technical High School on November 04, 2022, 15:00:00.

Catonsville High School
Mergenthaler Vo-Technical High School
November 04, 2022
15:00:00
2022 MPSSAA Football Playoffs

The Lansdowne High School football team will have a game with Milford Mill Academy on November 04, 2022, 15:00:00.

Lansdowne High School
Milford Mill Academy
November 04, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

