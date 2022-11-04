Baltimore, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Baltimore.
The Benjamin Franklin High School football team will have a game with Frederick Douglass High School on November 04, 2022, 12:00:00.
Benjamin Franklin High School
Frederick Douglass High School
November 04, 2022
12:00:00
2022 MPSSAA Football Playoffs
The Fairmont Heights High School football team will have a game with Carver Vo-Technical High School on November 04, 2022, 14:50:00.
Fairmont Heights High School
Carver Vo-Technical High School
November 04, 2022
14:50:00
2022 MPSSAA Football Regional
The Catonsville High School football team will have a game with Mergenthaler Vo-Technical High School on November 04, 2022, 15:00:00.
Catonsville High School
Mergenthaler Vo-Technical High School
November 04, 2022
15:00:00
2022 MPSSAA Football Playoffs
The Lansdowne High School football team will have a game with Milford Mill Academy on November 04, 2022, 15:00:00.
Lansdowne High School
Milford Mill Academy
November 04, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
