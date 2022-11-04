Lowell, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lowell.
The Lexington High School football team will have a game with Lowell High School on November 04, 2022, 15:00:00.
Lexington High School
Lowell High School
November 04, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Football
The North Andover High School football team will have a game with Lowell High School on November 04, 2022, 13:00:00.
North Andover High School
Lowell High School
November 04, 2022
13:00:00
Freshman Football
