Redwood Falls, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Morgan MN-) Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Redwood County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen near the 39000 block of County Road 24. The vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed and ended up driving through a field where the vehicle got stuck. The driver then fled on foot into the field. After searching the field, officers on scene located an adult male who was then taken into custody. The Redwood County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Redwood Falls Police Department, the Morgan Police Department, the Lower Sioux Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.

REDWOOD COUNTY, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO